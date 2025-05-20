Leronza Unveils AI-Powered Custom Design Platform Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Launch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In anticipation of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max launch expected this September, Leronza, a global leader in luxury customization, has confirmed the development of its next collection of bespoke smartphone designs. The company also announced the launch of “Leronza AI,” a browser- and mobile-based design tool powered by artificial intelligence to enhance customer engagement and personalization.Advanced Customization Concepts for the iPhone 17 SeriesLeronza’s design team has begun early-stage prototyping for its iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max luxury range. Drawing from industry leaks and reports—including those featured in Forbes and 9to5Mac—the team is tailoring design options to match the expected changes in device structure, particularly the wider rear camera layout and the anticipated increase in thickness to accommodate larger batteries.The new collection, currently in development, is expected to include variations in 24K Gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, and optional gemstone or diamond detailing. These will align with Apple’s evolving hardware configurations and offer compatibility with premium custom finishes.Launch of Leronza AI Design ToolAlongside product design initiatives, Leronza has unveiled “Leronza AI,” an AI-based customization platform designed to streamline the personalization process. The platform allows users to select their device model, customize materials, and apply personal engravings, crystals, or artwork. Real-time mockups enable clients to visualize the final design before placing an order.According to the company, the tool aims to reduce production turnaround time, increase design precision, and provide greater accessibility to its customization services.“The integration of AI not only improves design efficiency but also empowers clients to take part in the creative process,” a Leronza spokesperson said. “It’s a significant step in redefining how luxury and technology intersect.”Ongoing Demand for iPhone 16 Series CustomizationWhile preparations for the iPhone 17 are underway, Leronza continues to receive strong demand for its iPhone 16 series customization options. This includes models such as the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and the recently introduced 16e. Orders originate from clients across key global markets, particularly in Dubai and other luxury-focused regions.Each iPhone is sourced directly from Apple before undergoing customization at Leronza’s UAE-based facility. The process includes multi-micron precious metal plating and detailed craftsmanship, with each unit accompanied by official documentation, a Certificate of Authenticity, and a global service warranty.Anticipating Future Design ChallengesWith industry analysts forecasting changes to Apple’s lens array and battery systems, Leronza is engineering its designs to accommodate these specifications while maintaining aesthetic balance. Upcoming iterations may feature linear camera arrays and refined back panel treatments to mirror Apple’s structural upgrades.About LeronzaLeronza is a luxury customization company headquartered in Dubai, specializing in high-end adaptations of personal electronics and accessories. The brand is known for its craftsmanship in precious metal plating and bespoke design services, serving private and corporate clients worldwide.For more information, visit www.leronza.com

