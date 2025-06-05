2025 iLuxury Awards Announces Results for Season 1: Honoring the World’s Best Luxury Designs and Brands

2025 iLuxury Awards: Season 1 Full Results Announced 2025 iLuxury Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries

The iLuxury Awards and the International Awards Associate (IAA) officially reveals the Grand Winners of its first season in 2025.

Success in luxury industries is all about the experience, the heritage, and the emotion a brand evokes.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iLuxury Awards and the International Awards Associate (IAA) officially reveals the Grand Winners of its first season in 2025, celebrating the best-in-class of luxury design, branding, and craftsmanship. This year’s award received hundreds of entries from a great number of countries, showcasing architectural masterpieces, outstanding designs, exceptional branding, couture fashion to high-end lifestyle innovations, honoring the highest level of luxury excellence and exclusivity.

Showcasing Featured Grand Winners of Season 1

In this exceptional season, winners include established designers, industry leaders and prestigious brands known for their expertise in global luxury sectors. Their work reflects precision, exclusivity, and a strong brand presence, commanding recognition in the International Luxury Awards:

1. The St. Regis Residences, Boston by Elkus Manfredi Architects

2. ALAYAVIJNANA by ALAYAVIJNANAL Limited

3. Golden Accent by CZID DESIGN

4. Zen Retreat Oasis by SHOWHOUSE INTERIOR DESIGN

5. 999 Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Oil Gift Box by Shenzhen Nine Stars Printing and Packaging Group Co., Ltd.

6. CIMOR ESSENCE by CIMOR OFFICIAL

For a full list of the iLuxury Awards winners, visit https://iluxuryawards.com/.

Luxury Industry Trends & Market Influence

After a highly competitive season, winners have showcased trends of exceling in areas such as luxury design and brand identity, combining craftsmanship with strong market positioning. As authenticity and exclusivity remain key drivers in the industry winning in the iLuxury Awards strengthens a brand’s position in the competitive luxury sector, setting it apart in a highly competitive market.

“Success in luxury industries is all about the experience, the heritage, and the emotion a brand evokes," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Seeing winners who has not only created an exceptional luxury product but has also built a brand presence that resonates with exclusivity, exemplifies what it means to be at the top while impacting the world through their status.”

Submissions Now Open for Season 2: Celebrating Luxury Design Excellence

The 2025 iLuxury Awards is now open for the next season, inviting luxury brands, designers, and creative professionals to showcase their finest entries for recognition. With categories spanning luxury design, brand, hospitality, property, travel, services, and many more, the award continues to recognize excellence in design and brand prestige. Submissions are now open, with the Early Bird Deadline on June 25, 2025, Final Extension Deadline on September 17, 2025, and official results set to be announced on November 21, 2025.

About iLuxury Awards

The iLuxury Awards is an international platform honoring excellence in luxury design, brands, products and services. Recognizing the finest in high-end craftsmanship, exclusive brand storytelling, and luxury experiences, the International Luxury Awards celebrates only the best who set the highest standards for elegance, sophistication, and industry influence.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.