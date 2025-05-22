UCBOS’s Karolium: Reshaping Enterprise Transformation for Competitive Advantage

UCBOS, Inc., a U.S. innovator in codeless enterprise technology, today announced that its flagship "zero code" platform will now officially be known as Karolium

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCBOS, Inc., a U.S. innovator in codeless enterprise technology, today announced that its flagship "zero code" platform will now officially be known as Karolium . This strategic rebranding establishes UCBOS as the parent company while giving its core product a unique identity in the enterprise technology market.UCBOS, a pioneer in composable technology, maintains its robust "codeless" foundation. It now evolves into the enhanced Karolium brand, offering both Technology and Business Solutions.The efficacy of platform was validated through the development of enterprise-standard value chain and AI-infused solutions, built upon its proprietary core technology. This powerful demonstration means customers and partners can now leverage the very same technology to customize pre-composed solutions for their unique needs."With Karolium, we're resolving the biggest dilemma in enterprise transformation: Build vs. Buy," said Shan Muthuvelu, Founder and CEO. "Organizations no longer have to sacrifice stability, agility, or cost. Karolium empowers business leaders with pre-composed solutions and technology enablers, allowing them to innovate quickly, extend core SaaS and on-premise systems, and standalone AI solutions without accumulating technical debt. It's high time companies had access to powerful technology that provides a competitive advantage without the burden of high ownership costs."The Unmatched Differentiator in the MarketKarolium stands out due to its 100% composable - domain agnostic - zero code technology , which includes built-in enablers like an integration and orchestration layer, an application composition layer, and a machine learning/AI layer. This unique design allows users to configure all business strategies as compositions, without any development.With more than 20 AI-infused, pre-composed solutions, Karolium tackles modern business challenges across diverse industries. It's built to integrate seamlessly with existing ERP, legacy, and cloud systems, letting enterprises enhance their current investments instead of forcing them to rip and replace.Built to Modernize SCM Technology for Global EnterprisesFocused on simplifying SCM operations for key sectors including Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation, Logistics & E-Commerce Karolium is purpose-built for:- C-level Executives and VPs driving transformation agendas- IT and Technology Leaders seeking customization, speed and flexibility- Operations & Supply Chain Leaders needing unprecedented efficiency- Business Developers looking to build powerful enterprise solutions without coding riskThe brand new Karolium identity will reflect across all digital channels, including marketing, customer engagement, and product materials, taking its prime position in driving SCM and Digital transformation globally across industries.

