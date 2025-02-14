UCBOS, Inc. Strengthens Advisory Board with Larry Mark

We’re excited to welcome Larry Mark to the UCBOS advisory board. Larry Mark, former Global VP of Finance at The Coca-Cola Company, joins UCBOS, as an Advisor.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCBOS, Inc., a pioneer in Application Composition technology proudly announces the addition of Larry Mark to its esteemed Advisory Board. With a remarkable career spanning over 40 years in the field of finance, Larry Mark brings a wealth of strategic expertise. Notably, his tenure as the Global Vice President of Finance at The Coca-Cola Company showcased his strategic prowess, earning him a revered status in the world of finance and Consumer Packaged Goods.Larry's deep understanding of the intricate financial dynamics within the consumer products industry is a significant asset. His 32 years of dedicated service at Coca-Cola, provided him with deep-rooted expertise that transcends the ordinary. Larry's contributions were instrumental in managing a revenue base of $40 billion, operating income of $11 billion, and an enterprise value of $270 billion, underscoring his extraordinary financial acumen and ability to drive results on a global scale.Since its inception, UCBOS – A Zero Code Technology Provider has gained significant momentum in the industry, receiving a series of prestigious accolades, solidifying its position as a technological trailblazer.Notably, Gartner, a leading authority in technology research and advisory, has recognized UCBOS as a distinguished Technology Application Composition Vendor. The commendation from IDC, a global market intelligence provider, in its whitepaper highlights UCBOS's pivotal role as a business orchestration platform that enhances value and bolsters supply chain resiliency. These honors underscore UCBOS's unwavering dedication to pushing technological boundaries and fostering transformative change across intricate supply chain ecosystems."We are elated to have Larry Mark join the UCBOS Advisory Board. His profound insights into global business, enterprise strategy and financial acumen will be instrumental in our continued growth, as we solidify our cloud marketplace channels for composable solution strategies enabled on true “ZERO CODE” platform. Larry leadership will enable UCBOS’s vision to innovate and reshape the software SaaS landscape with customer centric composable solutions. With his insights, we are confident that UCBOS will further enable enterprise leaders to eliminate multi-year business backlogs, proactively address IT technical debt, and rapidly accelerate their IT and AI modernization initiatives – delivering compelling business outcomes that enhance both investor and consumer confidence. Larry's strategic perspective and leadership will be instrumental in realizing UCBOS's potential as we redefine the boundaries of business agility through composable solutions." expressed Shan Muthuvelu, CEO of UCBOS.Larry Mark shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I am looking forward to working with Shan and the UCBOS team as they continue to develop leading edge technologies that can help organizations become much more effective and efficient.”With Larry Mark joining forces with UCBOS, Inc., we are poised to propel unprecedented strides in supply chain technology, bolstering the company's position as a pivotal force for positive financial transformation for businesses of all sizes.About UCBOS, Inc.UCBOS, Inc. ("U - C - Boss") is a visionary Zero Code software company based in the USA, committed to revolutionizing digital transformation for enterprises. UCBOS's distinctive approach is rooted in zero – zero data models, zero code, and most importantly, zero tech debt. The platform delivers AI-powered, zero-code business execution that intelligently integrates, optimizes, and orchestrates digital processes. Built on 100% No Code, 100% Metadata, and 100% NoSQL technologies, UCBOS ensures seamless agile digital integration and a future-ready foundation for enterprise success.

