Season 1 Winners Announced for 2025 Vega Digital Awards – Celebrating 10 Years of Digital Excellence

2025 Vega Digital Awards: Season 1 Full Results Announced 2025 Vega Digital Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries

The Vega Digital Awards is proud to announce the Season 1 Winners for 2025, marking a milestone as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

We are incredibly proud to recognize the outstanding achievements showcased in this season’s awards.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vega Digital Awards is proud to announce the Season 1 Winners for 2025, marking a milestone as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. This season, the award witnessed an unprecedented response, with over 1,000 entries received from 26 countries worldwide. The submissions featured work produced on behalf of prominent global brands, setting new standards in digital storytelling.

Celebrating a Decade of Innovation

As the Vega Digital Awards celebrates its 10th anniversary, this milestone reflects a decade-long commitment to recognizing the transformative power of digital innovation and storytelling. Over the years, Vega has become synonymous with excellence in digital communications, inspiring creatives and brands worldwide.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize the outstanding achievements showcased in this season’s awards," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, the winners set a new benchmark in digital storytelling. We are excited to see how these creative voices will shape the future of global branding."

Grand Jury Panel

A rigorous and transparent judging process was carried out by a panel of international experts, each a recognized leader within the digital industry. This season’s jury featured an accomplished lineup of professionals from renowned organizations, including Klaus Sommer Paulsen, CEO and Founder of AdventureLAB; Olivia Santilli, Partner at Cummins & Partners; Aleksandr Volodkovich, UX/UI Product Designer at T-Bank; Kushal Birari, Creative at Mother New York; Xiaobi Pan, Lead Designer at Amazon; and others. Their combined expertise ensured that every entry was assessed with insight, precision, and integrity.

All submissions were evaluated using industry benchmarks, with an emphasis on a merit-based approach and the overall impact of the work. Blind judging ensured that each entry was assessed objectively, upholding a fair and impartial competition.

Participation of International Brands

The Vega Awards continue to attract international attention and high-caliber participants. This season welcomed entries from leading companies such as Pan Am Museum Foundation, AARP, State Farm Insurance Company, GRANITE, WMUL-FM Marshall University, Zeta Global, Revenant, Maverick Media, Crunchyroll, RTI International, The Academy of Art University, and Binyan Studios, showcasing the competition’s growing influence and reach.

Additionally, entries were submitted for work produced on behalf of prominent global brands including The Pokémon Company International, Supermac's, Carlsberg UZ, T-Mobile, Cirium, Phoenix Labs, Medtronic, Children's Aquarium Dallas, Nurri, Haggar, Fetzer, Habit Burger, BIC Lighters South Korea and BIC Lighters Philippines, Nissan, Moderna, and more.

"This season’s winners stand out not just for what they’ve created, but for the clarity and conviction behind it," added Thomas. "They’ve brought purpose to digital execution, and the results speak for themselves."

For additional details on Vega Awards winners, categories, and the full list of entries, please visit https://vegaawards.com/.

About Vega Digital Awards

The Vega Digital Awards is an international platform dedicated to honoring digital excellence across various categories, including websites, apps, video, social campaigns, and beyond. For the past decade, it has inspired and acknowledged creative talent that leverages digital platforms to redefine brand communication and storytelling worldwide.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.