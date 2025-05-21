Mayor Bowser Releases 10-Year Progress Report: A Decade of Delivering

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser released her 10-Year Progress Report: A Decade of Delivering, which highlights the major milestones and transformative progress made across all eight wards during her three terms as Mayor of Washington, DC. The Mayor shared the report at today’s Senior Fest celebration at the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center.



“Ten years ago, I promised to wake up each day humbled, energized, and committed to doing the little things and the big things that make DC the best city in the world. That was my first promise as Mayor, and along the way, I’ve made a few more,” said Mayor Bowser. “Together, we’ve moved our city forward with promises made and promises kept. We opened a new hospital, drove down homelessness, added more housing, created new opportunities in our schools, and so much more. Now, as we look ahead, we’re embracing a bold, transformational growth agenda that will position DC for the next decade – and more – of opportunity. Thank you, DC, for ten years of progress.”



The 10-Year Progress Report builds on Mayor Bowser’s commitment to transparency and accountability, highlighting key milestones for the District and numerous promises made and kept throughout her tenure as Mayor, including:

A New Hospital East of the River: On April 15, 2025, Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health opened in Ward 8, bringing full-service health care and a maternity ward east of the Anacostia River.

The report also highlights the transformational growth agenda, which will form Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget. The plan will create new jobs, generate new revenue, and attract new businesses to DC. The Bowser Administration’s focus remains on activating underutilized spaces in Downtown DC and across the city, growing sectors like sports, entertainment, and tech, and removing barriers to growth to make it easier to do business in the District. Learn more about the economic growth agenda at budget.dc.gov.



To read the full report, visit progressreport.dc.gov. This is the ninth progress report released by the Bowser Administration. View previous progress reports here.



