Modified District Government Services for Veterans Day

(Washington, DC) – On Tuesday, November 11, District Government will observe the Veterans Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What's Open on Tuesday, November 11

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Tuesday, November 11.

Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7 pm to 7 am only)

Men

801 East – 2722 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE

Adam’s Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue – 1355 New York Avenue NE

LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternative – 400 50th Street SE

From November through March, the District increases its shelter capacity by mobilizing hypothermia shelters. The following hypothermia shelters are open 7 pm to 7 am during Hypothermia Season. When there is an Extreme Cold Alert, hypothermia shelters extend their hours to 24/7, operating around the clock until the Extreme Cold Alert is lifted. Additional sites will be added when the District’s shelter system approaches capacity.

Women

Eve’s Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Harbor Light – 2100 New York Avenue NE

Men

801 East Day Center – 2722 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE

Emery Hypothermia – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Naylor Road – 2601 Naylor Road SE

Please note: Adjustments to hours and facilities may occur if circumstances dictate (e.g., utility issues, weather-related access, etc.)

Individuals and families seeking accessible transportation to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Avenue NW, provides walk-in services to individuals experiencing homelessness with no appointment required. The Center will be open on Tuesday, November 11 from 9 am to 5 pm. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Tuesday, November 11.

DC Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Residents facing emotional distress, mental health, or alcohol/drug use struggles, or who are concerned about family members, can call/text 988 anytime to talk with a trained, caring crisis counselor for free, confidential support. A mobile crisis team will be sent to the home or a community location if needed.

The following services also are open on Tuesday, November 11:

The 24/7 DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, supports adults experiencing a substance use disorder crisis at no cost. Walk in anytime.

The 24/7 emergency psychiatric clinic (called CPEP), located at 1905 E Street SE, provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric care for adults at no cost. Walk in anytime.

The 24/7 Community Response Team (CRT) provides support to adults and youth experiencing a psychiatric or alcohol/drug crisis, including on-the-spot assessment and transportation to voluntary care. Call 202-673-6495.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events will take place as scheduled.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will collect trash, recycling, and food waste as usual on Monday, November 10. DPW will not collect household trash, recycling, and food waste on Tuesday, November 11. Trash, recycling, and food waste collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash, recycling, and food waste collections on Tuesday, November 11 will be serviced on Wednesday, November 12. Leaf collection will operate on schedule.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice. The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Tuesday, November 11. All services will resume on Wednesday, October 12 for bulk trash and recycling.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Wednesday, November 12 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations citywide on Tuesday, November 11 on the following:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) will not allow construction on Tuesday, November 11 without an issued after-hours permit. Regular construction activity may resume on Wednesday, November 12. Construction activity that proceeds on the holiday without this required permit will result in a Stop Work Order. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. To learn more about the authorized construction hours and how to apply for an after-hours permit, please view the After Hours Permit webpage. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Tuesday, November 11, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Wednesday, November 12.

DC Streetcar will operate on the standard schedule Tuesday, November 11. Riders can visit dcstreetcar.com for the latest updates on routes and schedules.

DC Public Library (DCPL) The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Specialty departments like the Adult Learning Department, Center for Accessibility, the Labs at DC Public Library, and The People’s Archive will be closed. The Mount Pleasant, Tenley-Friendship, Petworth, Woodridge, Southwest, Benning/Dorothy I. Height, and Anacostia libraries will be open from 9 am to 5 pm. All other locations will be closed. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

What's Closed on Tuesday, November 11

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed Tuesday, November 11 and will reopen on Wednesday, November 12.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, indoor aquatic centers, and offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 11. DPR facilities will resume normal hours on Wednesday, November 12.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.

The Virginia Williams Family Resource Center, the central intake office for all families in the District of Columbia seeking assistance with their housing needs, will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Tuesday, November 11, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Tuesday, November 11. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.dc.gov for available services online or download the agency’s free mobile app.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Tuesday, November 11. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Centers for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.

The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 3045 15th Street NW, will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.

The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2210 Adams Place NE, will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.

The 801 E Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, will be closed on Tuesday, November 11.