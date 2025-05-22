Innopay Appoints Nagendra Vinukollu as Head of Product to Drive 10X Growth and Innovation

Nagendra Vinukollu, Head of Product, Innopay Technologies

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innopay Technologies , an emerging leader in BBPS payments, announced the appointment of Nagendra Vinukollu as Head of Product Management, strengthening the company's vision to innovate in digital payments. With a strong background in fintech product development, Nagendra will oversee product strategy, platform enhancement, and new feature development to accelerate user adoption and market expansion for Innopay’s products. His expertise will be key in helping Innopay achieve its goal of 10X growth in the coming years.With over a decade of experience in fintech and product leadership, Nagendra is driving the next wave of innovation at Innopay. At Razorpay and Zaggle, he built scalable, automated payment solutions, optimized systems for profitability, and led go-to-market strategies, reflecting a strong understanding of market dynamics and a proven ability to deliver sustainable business growth.Commenting on the appointment, Puvvada Venugopal Naidu, Founder and CEO of Innopay Technologies, said, “We’re excited to welcome Nagendra to our leadership team. His strong product vision and track record in building scalable digital platforms will be instrumental as we enhance our offerings.”On joining Innopay, Nagendra Vinukollu said, “Joining Innopay is a tremendous opportunity to build upon its strong foundation of trust and innovation. Our focus will be on shaping a digital financial ecosystem that enhances accessibility to simplified financial products, especially for users in emerging Indian markets. We are committed to developing user-centric products supported by scalable platforms and strategic partnerships, empowering millions across the country.”This appointment reflects Innopay’s focus on building innovative, user-centric digital payment solutions that drive growth and expand financial access across India.About Innopay Technolgies:Innopay Technologies, a leading fintech company in India, is transforming payments with its super-app, offering a wide range of convenient services. With over 5 million downloads and a portfolio featuring more than 24 services, including digigold, FASTag, mobile recharges, insurance, utility bill payments, DTH payments, and more, Innopay Technologies has established itself as a trusted platform for fast, secure, and rewarding transactions. Ranked 9th among the agent institutions in Bharat Connect (BBPS), Innopay Technologies processes transactions worth ₹100 crore per month, with a cumulative transaction value exceeding ₹500 crore. To know more, visit: https://www.innopay.in/

