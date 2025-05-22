Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes infrastructure investment announced in 2025 Budget Speech

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has welcomed the R1 trillion infrastructure investment commitment outlined by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the 2025 Budget Speech. The Minister emphasised that this infrastructure investment will only yield results through the formalisation of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), which must play a central role in project preparation and pipeline coordination. This includes ISA’s formalisation through legislation to effectively lead the national infrastructure agenda.

“Since my appointment, I have emphasised that if we are going to be successful in turning South Africa into a construction site, we will need to strengthen Infrastructure South Africa to lead the coordination, project preparation, and planning of all major infrastructure projects. Infrastructure South Africa has already proven itself capable of cutting red tape and getting projects into the ground where it is involved,” Minister Macpherson said.

“It is now important to build on these successes through the formalisation of Infrastructure South Africa in legislation to ensure that it has the legal mandate to turn South Africa into a construction site. This will ensure that more projects are successfully implemented and that we are able to attract increased infrastructure investment.”

The Minister welcomed the scale of infrastructure allocations in the national budget, particularly in transport, logistics, water, and energy. He said this presents a clear opportunity to expedite economic growth, which will undoubtedly help to create jobs.

“Infrastructure investment remains one of the most effective ways to achieve the Government of National Unity’s goal to grow the economy and create jobs. As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, and together with Infrastructure South Africa, we stand ready to play our part in achieving this goal. By working together, we are building a better South Africa.”

