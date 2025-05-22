Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala conducts oversight visit in Namakwa District Municipal, 22 to 23 May
Human Settlements Deputy Minister, Tandi Mahambehlala, will tomorrow, 22 and Friday, 23 May 2025, embark on an oversight visit in the Namakwa District Municipal, Northern Cape, to inspect projects and handover houses.
Deputy Minister Mahambehlala will engage with the Northern Cape delegation led by MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA) Bentley Vass on human settlements programmes in the province and also hand over houses at Soebatsfontein, Kamiesberg Local Municipality.
Deputy Minister Mahambehlala and MEC Vass will be joined in the Namakwa District by the Councillors from municipalities in the district.
Details are as follows:
Activity 1: Oversight Engagement/Meeting
Date: Thursday, 22 May 2025
Time: 12h00
Venue: Springbok, Nama-Khoi Local Municipality
Activity 2: Hand Over of Houses
Date: Friday, 23 May 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: Soebatsfontein, Kamiesberg Local Municipality (Namakwa District)
Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
Tebogo Monyo – Spokesperson to MEC Vass
Cell: 060 376 7515
E-mail: media@nccoghsta.gov.za
