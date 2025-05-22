Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala conducts oversight visit in Namakwa District Municipal, 22 to 23 May

Human Settlements Deputy Minister, Tandi Mahambehlala, will tomorrow, 22 and Friday, 23 May 2025, embark on an oversight visit in the Namakwa District Municipal, Northern Cape, to inspect projects and handover houses.

Deputy Minister Mahambehlala will engage with the Northern Cape delegation led by MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA) Bentley Vass on human settlements programmes in the province and also hand over houses at Soebatsfontein, Kamiesberg Local Municipality.

Deputy Minister Mahambehlala and MEC Vass will be joined in the Namakwa District by the Councillors from municipalities in the district.

Details are as follows:

Activity 1: Oversight Engagement/Meeting

Date: Thursday, 22 May 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: Springbok, Nama-Khoi Local Municipality

Activity 2: Hand Over of Houses

Date: Friday, 23 May 2025

Time: 14h00

Venue: Soebatsfontein, Kamiesberg Local Municipality (Namakwa District)

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Tebogo Monyo – Spokesperson to MEC Vass

Cell: 060 376 7515

E-mail: media@nccoghsta.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates