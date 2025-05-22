Water and Sanitation on stable Gauteng water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) weekly report on the state of the country's reservoirs indicates that water levels in Gauteng have remained stable, with the Vaal Dam continuing to show steady levels and recording 107.69% this week, slightly lower than last week’s 108.5%.

The stable decline of the Vaal Dam follows the closure of all sluice gates at the Vaal Dam by the Department. Water inflow into the Vaal Dam has also shown a decline and is at 77.27 cubic metres per second (m³/s), decreasing from last week’s 112.81 m³/s.

The current discharge rate stands at 16.765 m³/s, a significant drop compared to 147.71 m³/s recorded the previous week. This substantial reduction in discharge reflects the Department’s continued efforts to manage and stabilise water levels following the closure of all sluice gates.

The broader Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which is critical to Gauteng's water supply, has remained stable, showing a slight increase from 102.7% last week to 102.9% this week. Despite this minimal change, dams within the IVRS continue to maintain safe and sustainable levels, ensuring water security for the region.

Within the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), key reservoirs continue to perform well, reflecting stable and positive trends:

Sterkfontein Dam recorded a slight increase, moving from 100.0% to 100.1%.

Grootdraai Dam experienced a marginal decrease from 102.6% to 102.1%.

Bloemhof Dam showed a more notable rise, increasing from 102.2% to 104.8%.

Despite these minor fluctuations, all dams within the IVRS remain significantly above critical thresholds, contributing positively to the region’s overall water security.

In Lesotho, key dams forming part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project also recorded encouraging trends:

Katse Dam rose from 99.7% to 99.9%, indicating a continued upward trend.

Mohale Dam recorded a modest increase, moving from 101.9% to 102.1%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation remains committed to the ongoing monitoring and proactive management of dam and reservoir levels. These efforts are essential to ensuring the sustained reliability, resilience, and long-term sustainability of South Africa’s water supply systems.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Maria Lebese (Gauteng DWS: Communication

Cell: 082 611 9264

E-mail: lebesem@dws.gov.za

