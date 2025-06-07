Minister Blade Nzimande leads South African delegation to China for Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference, 11 to 12 Jun

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will lead a high-level South African delegation to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to participate in the Second Ministerial Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference, scheduled to take place in Chengdu, China from 11 to 12 June 2025.

The conference, themed "Together for Innovation, Development for All - Jointly Building a Scientific and Technological Innovation Community for the Belt and Road," will bring together state-level agencies, scientific academies, and innovation enterprises from across the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, including ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation members.

Reflecting on the importance of this conference, Minister Nzimande stated that "The Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference presents South Africa with a unique opportunity to enhance cooperation with the People’s Republic of China in key technology areas such as artificial intelligence, future energy, transport systems, and traditional medicines. These technology areas are also essential for South Africa’s long-term development."

A key part of Minister Nzimande’s visit to China will include a high-level meeting with his counterpart, Mr. Yin Hejun, the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology. This meeting will review existing science, technology, and innovation (STI) collaboration between China and South Africa, and explore new areas of possible cooperation.

The Minister’s programme will also include strategic meetings with key Chinese institutions and companies such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence, the National Institute of Clean-and-Low-Carbon Energy, and Huawei.

Part of the Minister’s delegation includes senior executives from the entities of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and South Africa’s National System of Innovation such as the National Research Foundation (NRF), the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), as well as specialist in Indigenous Knowledge Systems, Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa of the University of the Free State.

“Through this visit, South Africa’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation aims to highlight the strategic SA-China relationship in science, technology, and innovation, ongoing cooperation in areas aligned with mutual development goals, and encourage young scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs from South Africa to participate in global innovation networks, with a strong focus on strengthening South-to-South cooperation and advancing Africa’s science agenda”, added the Minister.

