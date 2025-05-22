AI meets education: XJTLU leads innovation in smart and ethical learning

The Centre for Knowledge and Information at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) recently hosted the AI Learning Day themed “Innovation, Inspiration, Impact”.

Dr Erick Purwanto, a Teaching Fellow from the Department of Computing in the School of Advanced Technology, shared cases of AI-enhanced teaching, highlighting AI’s transformative impact on programming and language education.

Dr Erick Purwanto

AI in programming classes

Traditional programming classes often face challenges such as comprehension difficulties, limited hands-on practice and delayed feedback. For example, when students practice pair programming, where one writes code and the other offers suggestions, the observer’s role is usually passive. To address these issues, Dr Purwanto’s team integrated XIPU AI, XJTLU’s AI platform, into the classes, making significant improvements.

He explained that XIPU AI serves multiple roles in pair programming, including simplifying code explanations, generating algorithmic ideas, assisting with debugging, and optimising code quality. A six-week experiment demonstrated that student groups using XIPU AI showed marked progress in code quality, efficiency, learning motivation, and knowledge acquisition.

“This tool encourages observers to actively participate in discussions, enhancing overall collaboration,” Dr Purwanto said. “Most students responded positively, with some saying this approach made them more willing to learn, as they received instant clarifications on misunderstood concepts and tailored explanations from XIPU AI.”

AI in academic writing

Beyond programming, Dr Purwanto collaborated with Dr Bin Zou and Dr Congxin Li from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), and Professor Ping Wang from the Academy of Future Education, to develop an AI-powered assistant for IELTS writing training. The tool provides suggestions that help learners improve their writing skills.

Dr Purwanto examining a booth with the IELTS writing chatbot at the AI Learning Day Event

Dr Purwanto said that conventional chatbots only correct essays without helping learners learn from their mistakes. In contrast, their innovative tool offers constructive, multilingual feedback that encourages learners to identify and correct their own mistakes, allowing them to improve their writing.

“Both cases show AI’s potential to reshape education,” he said. “The research team is now exploring broader applications to bridge gaps in traditional teaching methods and extend AI-driven innovations across more disciplines.”

Empowering learning with responsible AI use

At the event, Venessa, from Indonesia, who graduated with an MA in International Business and Global Affairs from XJTLU in 2025, presented her proposal on using AI in education.

Venessa

Venessa’s project, AI in Action: Maximising Learning Efficiency with AI Tools, won First Prize among nearly 70 participants in the 2024 XIPU AI in Education Innovation Competition hosted by XJTLU’s Learning Mall to explore innovative AI applications in education.

She developed a course combining practical guidance on AI tools with critical reflection on their ethical use. The course features interactive lessons, guided practice, and self-assessment modules, encouraging learners to use AI wisely without letting it take over the entire learning process.

“AI shouldn’t be a shortcut, but a smart companion,” Venessa explained. “I’ve seen students overly rely on AI to write their papers, but that’s not real learning. With the right understanding, AI can help manage your time, structure your thoughts, and even reduce procrastination.”

Venessa at the AI Learning Day Event

XJTLU’s strong support for AI projects played a key role in her research. The University has been actively embedding AI tools into the classroom through workshops, training days and initiatives. These tools range from smart aids used in coursework to XIPU AI, a platform that includes academic writing assistants, language learning tools, intelligent search, and video production support.

“Having access to tools like XIPU AI, along with being part of a university that actively encourages experimentation and ethical awareness in AI, gave me the confidence to pursue my ideas,” Venessa shared.

“AI is powerful, but it can’t replace the inspiration we get from books, people and places.” She reflected, “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” quoting The Alchemist, a book by Paul Coelho.

In the future, Venessa hopes to continue advocating for responsible AI use, an approach she shaped through the University’s dynamic learning environment and supportive academic culture. Her story demonstrates how international students are not only benefiting from but also helping to shape XJTLU’s journey into the AI era.

By Yiyi Gu and Huatian Jin

Edited by Katharina Zhu and Precious Chibeze