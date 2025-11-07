XJTLU alumnus brings Chinese flavours to the world

Junjie Ping never imagined that one day he’d be leading a beloved Chinese food brand across Europe. Now he is on a mission to share Chinese culture with the world – one spicy hotpot at a time.

A 2015 graduate of Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), Ping now serves as General Manager for Europe at Yang Guo Fu, one of China’s largest spicy hotpot chains. Based in London since 2024, he has already helped launch branches in over 20 cities across 10 European countries. Here is his story.

Junjie Ping at the XJTLU Shanghai Alumni Association event

Finding confidence, building character

Ping says he used to be "an introverted and overweight teenager". But his time at XJTLU marked a turning point.

“I lost nearly 35 kilograms through fitness and diet,” he says. “This experience taught me that I am capable of achieving what I set my mind to.”

At XJTLU, Ping immersed himself in a wide range of extracurricular activities, forming friendships with students from around the world.

“Encountering different cultures and interests greatly inspired me and made me more positive,” he recalls.

One standout memory was pulling an all-nighter with friends to finish a film project. The shared passion and teamwork left a lasting impression.

“When you’re passionate about something, you’re willing to give it everything and make it happen.”

Junjie Ping (left) with his XJTLU friends

A global mindset takes root

After completing the 2+2 programme at XJTLU and the University of Liverpool, Ping pursued a master’s degree in Marketing and Strategy at Warwick Business School. He then returned to China and began to explore different career paths in marketing and branding.

He began as Brand and Marketing Manager at Tencent Westart (Shanghai), where he gained exposure to entrepreneurial projects across industries. He then joined 36Kr, a tech media platform, where he served as Head of East China Brand Marketing and Senior Business Manager.

“The start of a career is about exploration and building experience. Once you’ve found your direction, it’s time to dive deeper into the industry,” Ping says.

After five years in marketing, Ping progressed from operational roles to management positions. In 2022, he joined Yang Guo Fu as Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for translating the company’s strategic plans into actionable projects.

By 2023, Ping played a crucial role in driving the company’s globalisation, digitalisation and talent development strategies. The following year, Ping became the company’s General Manager for Europe, focusing on establishing Yang Guo Fu as the leading Asian cuisine brand.

Junjie Ping at the XJTLU graduation ceremony

Bringing Chinese cuisine to Europe

Establishing a brand in new markets is no small feat.

Ping faced the challenges of building subsidiaries, forming local teams, and navigating unfamiliar markets – all while keeping the brand’s identity intact.

“Many businesses aiming to globalise struggle with a shortage of skilled cross-cultural talent,” he says. “This gives XJTLU graduates a distinct advantage, as the University’s international education and varied internship opportunities have equipped them to meet global talent needs.”

In the global Asian dining brands, Japanese ramen – with its emphasis on standardisation – gained an early foothold and has dominated the market for over a decade, enjoying broad acceptance in Europe and North America.

“At this stage, our goal is to first become a leading brand in Asian cuisine, reaching the same level of mainstream recognition that Japanese ramen has achieved,” says Ping.

“Food is a form of cultural expression. By integrating Chinese cultural elements into our dining experience, we’re not just serving meals – we’re sharing China’s culture with the world. I think that’s a very meaningful mission,” he adds.

Yang Guo Fu branch in London

Despite building a career across continents, Ping has remained closely connected to his alma mater. During his time in Shanghai, he served as rotating president of the XJTLU Shanghai Alumni Association. He’s now working to establish the XJTLU European Alumni Association and serves as an external mentor to current students.

“With XJTLU as your starting point, you’ll embark on a new journey and gain fresh perspectives that connect you more deeply with the University,” he says.

Ping also encourages current students to gain hands-on experience early on.

“Part-time jobs or direct interactions with consumers will help you stand out in the competitive job market,” he advises.

By Luyun Shi

Translated by Xueqi Wang

Edited by Precious Chibeze, Katharina Zhu, and Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Junjie Ping