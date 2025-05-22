Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,398 in the last 365 days.

AHA expresses support for legislation streamlining prior authorization requirements under MA plans

The AHA today voiced support to Senate and House sponsors of the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act, legislation that would reduce the variation in prior authorization methods used for Medicare Advantage plans. Specifically, the bill would establish an electronic prior authorization standard to streamline approvals; reduce the time a health plan is allowed to consider a prior authorization request; require MA plans to report on their use of prior authorization, including the use of artificial intelligence in prior authorization and the rate of approvals and denials; and encourage MA plans to adopt policies that adhere to evidence-based guidelines. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA expresses support for legislation streamlining prior authorization requirements under MA plans

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more