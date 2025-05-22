AHA expresses support for legislation streamlining prior authorization requirements under MA plans

The AHA today voiced support to Senate and House sponsors of the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act, legislation that would reduce the variation in prior authorization methods used for Medicare Advantage plans. Specifically, the bill would establish an electronic prior authorization standard to streamline approvals; reduce the time a health plan is allowed to consider a prior authorization request; require MA plans to report on their use of prior authorization, including the use of artificial intelligence in prior authorization and the rate of approvals and denials; and encourage MA plans to adopt policies that adhere to evidence-based guidelines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.