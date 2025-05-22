Vertical Farming Global Market Poised for Strong Growth, Predicted to Reach $9.6 Billion in 2025

Vertical Farming Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What are the Projections for the Vertical Farming Market Size?

As per The Business Research Company’s latest report, the vertical farming market size has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years. It will grow from $7.74 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion in 2025, at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.0%. This growth during the historic period has been attributed to several factors including water scarcity concerns, climate and seasonal independence, demand for locally sourced produce, population growth, and food safety concerns.

How Is The Vertical Farming Market Expected To Develop In The Coming Years?

The market size for vertical farming is predicted to see exponential growth in the next years, with projections of rising up to $21.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.8%. This future growth can be attributed to factors such as integration with smart cities, the introduction of vertical farming in retail spaces, educational and research initiatives, expansion into developing countries, and consumer preferences for organic and local produce. Spotting a few major trends in the forecast period, the market can expect developments such as customized crop varieties, collaborations with the foodservice industry, multi-layered and stacked farming systems, automated planting and harvesting systems, and the adoption of aeroponics and hydroponics technologies. To understand these trends more comprehensively, consider reading the sample report

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6013&type=smp

What Is Driving Growth In The Vertical Farming Market?

Crucial to the expected growth of the vertical farming market is the rise in urbanization. Urbanization results in an increase in total cropland area and a simultaneous decrease in the rural population. This means that there is a higher per-capita cropland area for rural residents, leading to increased farm sizes, which is in turn expected to boost the vertical farming market. Delve deeper into this trend by accessing the full report

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vertical-farming-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Vertical Farming Market?

In the robust vertical farming market, several dominant companies are operating. These include Philips Lighting N.V., Osram AG, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd., Infarms Indoor Forming GmbH, Spread Group GmbH, Bowery Farming Inc., Plenty Unlimited Inc., BrightFarms Inc., Mirai Co Ltd., Intelligent Growth Solutions Ltd., Freight Farms Inc., AeroFarms, General Hydroponics Inc., Agricool Group, CropOne Holdings Inc.

What Key Innovations Are Impacting The Vertical Farming Market?

Significant players in the vertical farming market are centered on technological advancements such as vertical farming solutions operating within modular containers. These advancements are designed to optimize space and resources, promoting sustainable and efficient crop production. Vertical farming, a practice that allows crops to grow in stacked layers within controlled environments, uses methods like hydroponics to optimize space and promote sustainability.

How Is The Vertical Farming Market Segmented?

The market has been segmented based on various components, including Irrigation Components, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, Other Components. In terms of structure, it is divided into Shipping Container and Building-based divisions. The segmenting continues with types like Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, and Crop Types like Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plants. Finally, it is segmented by Application into Indoor and Outdoor categories.

What Is The Geographic Focus Of The Vertical Farming Market?

The vertical farming market report highlights North America as the dominant region in 2024. However, Europe is pegged to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

Oilseed Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oilseed-farming-global-market-report

General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-crop-farming-global-market-report

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.