Mardy Gould Appointed Managing Director at EHP, Leading Expansion of Innovative Employee Benefit Solutions Nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHP Inc., a premier provider of comprehensive tax-advantaged employee benefits solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Mardy Gould as Managing Director. Gould, a seasoned executive with exceptional credentials in strategic leadership, compliance, and operational management, will spearhead the organization's continued growth, innovation, and market expansion across the United States.With over two decades of distinguished leadership in the employee benefits and healthcare sectors, Gould's expertise encompasses the design and execution of self-insured medical expense reimbursement programs (SIMERP), strategic compliance with complex regulatory frameworks, and operational excellence. His visionary approach consistently yields significant financial savings for employers by reducing FICA and payroll taxes while simultaneously enhancing employee wellness and satisfaction."I am deeply honored to lead EHP Inc. as we revolutionize the way employers think about employee benefits," said Gould. "Our mission goes beyond traditional employee benefits—we deliver transformative financial strategies that bolster both the financial health of organizations and the physical and mental well-being of their workforce."Under Gould’s stewardship, EHP Inc. has made substantial strides in enhancing its proprietary technology solutions. The company now provides robust integrations with major payroll systems and streamlined compliance procedures that significantly reduce administrative burdens for clients. Gould’s pragmatic and results-oriented leadership ensures smooth implementation and continuous satisfaction among EHP’s growing client base."Mardy Gould’s extensive knowledge and proven track record in compliance and operational leadership are precisely what EHP Inc. needs to navigate our next phase of growth," noted an EHP spokesperson. "His commitment to excellence, deep industry knowledge, and strategic insights uniquely qualify him to propel EHP to even greater heights."As Managing Director, Gould plans to aggressively pursue the integration of cutting-edge technology solutions, further solidify strategic partnerships, and maintain rigorous compliance standards. His approach will emphasize proactive engagement and education with employers, brokers, and affiliate partners to deepen market penetration and reinforce EHP’s industry-leading position."The benefits landscape is rapidly evolving, and at EHP, we're committed to staying ahead of these changes by continuously refining our offerings," Gould added. "Our goal is to ensure clients not only meet but exceed their financial and wellness objectives."Prior to his appointment at EHP, Gould held senior executive roles where he successfully navigated companies through complex regulatory environments, enhanced operational processes, and implemented innovative benefits solutions. His strong leadership and compliance background are vital assets to EHP as the company expands its national footprint.EHP Inc. specializes in innovative Self-Insured Medical Expense Reimbursement Programs (SIMERP) and tax-advantaged employee benefit solutions designed to significantly reduce payroll and FICA taxes for employers. Committed to meticulous compliance with IRS and ERISA regulations, EHP empowers employers to deliver exceptional wellness and financial benefits to their workforce. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, EHP serves diverse industries across the nation. To learn more, visit www.getehp.com

