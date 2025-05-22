Xerafy Unveils Industry-Shaping RAIN RFID Innovations at RFID Journal Live 2025

Xerafy Container OUTDOOR RFID Tag_ 40-meter read range Xerafy Xylinder OUTDOOR on LPG Cylinder Xerafy MICRO Medical on Surgical Tray

Next-generation tagging solutions engineered for the field—powering digital transformation at scale across healthcare, energy, and logistics.

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xerafy’s unveiling of its next-generation RAIN RFID tagging solutions at RFID Journal Live 2025 drew strong interest from integrators, end users, and technology partners—affirming the company’s leadership in high-performance asset tracking.Designed to transform how industries deploy and scale RFID in real-world environments, the new solutions redefine what’s possible in rugged, scalable asset tagging As industries accelerate efforts to digitize operations, enhance compliance, and increase visibility, Xerafy delivers more than just technology: It provides RFID solutions engineered for the field—built for long lifecycles, complex environments, and global scalability.Benchmark-Topping Performance — Pushing RAIN RFID to New LimitsXerafy continues to set benchmark-topping performance with RAIN RFID tags that offer unmatched range, durability, and reliability. Whether managing container fleets or high-turn inventory, these tagging solutions are optimized for harsh conditions and measurable ROI.Container OUTDOOR M830: With a record-breaking 40-meter read range, this next-gen container tracking tag is built with the Impinj M830 RFID tag chip to support Gen2X applications.RTI OUTDOOR U9xe: Xerafy’s bestselling tag for returnable assets now comes with 128-bit EPC memory and the NXP U9xe chip for durable performance in high-usage environments.Deep Domain Expertise — Purpose-Built for Industry NeedsEach new product is built on domain expertise and shaped by the field—from the hospital and the oilfield to global supply chains. Xerafy’s vertical-first approach ensures that RFID tagging fits seamlessly into real-world operations, supporting industry-specific standards and workflows.MICRO Medical: Developed with healthcare partners, this autoclavable RAIN RFID tag enables traceability of surgical trays, sterile inventory management, and UDI compliance.ROSWELL Series: Ultra-rugged metal tags built for tubulars, rigging, and lifting gear—engineered to perform under impact, metal interference, and harsh industrial conditions.Award-Winning Engineering in Every TagFrom miniaturization and surface adaptability to breakthrough form factors, Xerafy’s award-winning engineering continues to pioneer RFID solutions that combine functionality, durability, and ease of deployment.Xylinder OUTDOOR: A bendable, form-fitting tag engineered for LPG cylinders, offering secure attachment and mechanical resilience across curved metal surfaces.Metal SkinDelta: A thin, printable RAIN RFID label that performs reliably on both metal and plastic, compatible with standard RFID printers for cost-effective deployments in manufacturing and logistics.Digital Transformation at Scale — From Asset to InsightThese new RFID solutions are purpose-built for the challenges of scaling up—from medical device traceability to global logistics of returnable assets. They support leading industry mandates (Walmart, UDI, VDA, etc), integrate with existing enterprise systems, and unlock real-time visibility that drives smarter decisions.“At Xerafy, we’re expanding the boundaries of what RFID can do—by engineering solutions for specialized applications like laundry management, LPG cylinders, and surgical sterilization. These launches reflect our commitment to solving real-world challenges with purpose-built designs that deliver industrial-grade performance, usability, and scale.At the same time, we’re doubling down on our leadership in high-stakes sectors like oil & gas and healthcare, working closely with targeted partners to bring domain expertise and trusted innovation to the field.” — Michel Gillmann, Chief Marketing OfficerEvaluation Programs AvailableXerafy invites customers to test these new innovations through individual samples available via its global sales team and network of authorized partners.The company also offers industry test packs that include pre-approved RAIN RFID tags tailored to specific applications—complete with installation guidance and best practices to support successful evaluation and deployment.About XerafyXerafy enables digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies with benchmark-topping RFID asset tagging solutions, deep domain expertise, and award-winning engineering.From surgical trays to drill pipes, Xerafy tags are trusted to perform in the harshest environments and most demanding applications worldwide for tracking assets across energy, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.