24th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting, 21 May 2025

The 24th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting took place virtually on 21 May 2025. The theme of this year’s COM was “Sustainable Indian Ocean for Future Generations”.

As a globally connected maritime country and a founding member of IORA, Singapore attaches great importance to a stable and open regional architecture grounded in international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). IORA provides a constructive forum for its 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners to work together in areas of shared interest, including maritime safety and security, sustainable development, trade and investment facilitation, and the blue economy.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman delivered Singapore’s country statement at the COM. In his remarks, Minister Maliki underscored the importance of IORA as a constructive and inclusive forum that brings together a diverse membership to address shared challenges such as climate change and geopolitical uncertainty. Minister Maliki welcomed ongoing efforts to strengthen IORA’s institutional capacity and reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to supporting IORA’s work, particularly in maritime safety and security, the blue economy, and capacity-building initiatives.

The full transcript of Minister Maliki’s remarks is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 MAY 2025

MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE, SECOND MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND SECOND MINISTER FOR EDUCATION DR MALIKI OSMAN’S REMARKS AT THE INDIAN OCEAN RIM ASSOCIATION COUNCIL OF MINISTERS MEETINGON 21 MAY 2025

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

1 I thank Sri Lanka for its Chairmanship over the past two years.

2 Global challenges like climate change continue to intensify. So do geopolitical challenges such as protectionism and unilateralism. Such developments threaten small and vulnerable states like Singapore. Climate change endangers our food, water and physical security, while protectionism and unilateralism undermine the rules-based international order that provides a level playing field for all nations.

3 In this context, a robust regional architecture among like-minded countries such as IORA can serve as a stabilising force. It provides a platform to discuss our common interests, and to build norms for sustainable and inclusive development. In line with today’s theme, I highlight two priorities.

4 First, we must reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and sustainable development. IORA’s Climate Change Strategic Agenda and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Guidelines reflect growing regional consensus. Singapore supports these contributions to effective ocean governance anchored in international law. Our ratification of the BBNJ Agreement last year reinforces this commitment.

5 Second, we must invest in institutional and technical capacity. Since 2011, Singapore has supported IORA Member States through capacity-building programmes. Next month, we will conduct a course on Maritime Safety and Port Management. We remain committed to working with partners to strengthen regional capacities.

6 Singapore stands ready to work with IORA Member States to strengthen cooperation, build capacity, and uphold a rules-based order for a resilient and sustainable Indian Ocean.

7 Thank you for your attention.

