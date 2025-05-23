Rental Crisis Driving New Moving Trends Across Australia, Says Leading Removalist Company

Units are becoming increasingly popular due to the housing crisis. With the right support moving can be a stress free experience. Removal companies need a range of truck sizes for downsizing households

According to Two Men and a Truck, the ongoing rental crisis is driving a major trend toward downsizing and regional relocations.

We’re seeing a growing number of families and individuals moving into smaller homes or units ... to cut costs and cope with rental pressure.” — Catherine Kuipers, CEO Two Men and a Truck

CAMMERAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australians are packing up and moving at unprecedented rates, with recent data showing that the average person relocates around 13 times in their lifetime. But the reasons behind these moves are shifting dramatically. According to Two Men and a Truck , one of Australia’s longest-running removalist companies, the ongoing rental crisis is driving a major trend toward downsizing and regional relocations.Downsizing Replaces UpsizingHistorically, most Australians moved to upgrade to bigger homes, with around 35% of moves driven by the desire for more space. However, Two Men and a Truck reports a marked increase in clients downsizing due to rising rental costs and housing unaffordability—especially in capital cities.“We’re seeing a growing number of families and individuals moving into smaller homes or units,” says Catherine Kuipers, CEO of Two Men and a Truck. “What used to be aspirational moves for more space are now practical decisions to cut costs and cope with rental pressure.”Changing Demographics: Who’s Moving and HowThe company’s data aligns with national findings showing that young adults and middle-aged Australians are the most frequent movers. Those in their 20s and 30s often attempt DIY moves to save money, while clients over 60 are increasingly hiring professionals for safety, reliability, and convenience.“Older Australians appreciate a stress-free experience. Many prefer full-service packages where we handle packing, moving, and even unpacking,” adds Kuipers.Seasonal Peaks and Budget RealitiesPeak moving months remain December and January, and Saturdays are the most requested day. With these surges come logistical challenges. Two Men and a Truck regularly scales up staff and trucks during peak periods to meet demand.Budgeting is also a critical factor. With interstate moves averaging $5,000 and intrastate moves about $2,500, many clients are cautious about additional services like insurance—despite their importance.“We always recommend transit protection, but we understand that tight budgets make it a difficult choice,” Kuipers says. “That’s why we offer tiered packages to suit different needs.”Urban to Regional Shifts on the RiseRemote work is also transforming the removal landscape. With more Australians working from home, Two Men and a Truck reports a 23% increase in moves from cities to regional areas, driven by the desire for space, affordability, and lifestyle.International Moves & Employer SupportBeyond local trends, the company has also noticed an uptick in international relocations, especially to the UK, USA, and New Zealand. Many of these are job-related, with employers covering moving costs.Charity Donations and Environmental ConcernsA by-product of the moving trend is the surge in donations to charities during relocations. However, Two Men and a Truck cautions that a significant portion of these donations end up in landfill.“We encourage clients to recycle responsibly or use designated collection services to minimise waste,” says Kuipers.Looking AheadAs Australians continue to adapt to economic and lifestyle pressures, Two Men and a Truck is evolving too—offering customised moving solutions, flexible pricing, and additional services tailored to the needs of modern movers.“Our job isn’t just about moving boxes,” says Kuipers. “It’s about helping Australians transition into new chapters of their lives with as little stress as possible.”

