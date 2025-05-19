LiteraryGlobal.com Announces Winners of the 2025 Children’s Book Awards & Independent Author Awards

LGCBA Book of the Year CONGRATULATIONS LGCBA WINNERS AND FINALISTS! CONGRATULATIONS IAA WINNERS AND FINALISTS!

Celebrating the World’s Most Inspiring Storytellers in Children’s and Independent Literature

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiteraryGlobal.com is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Children’s Book Awards and the Independent Author Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in children’s and general literature. This year’s competitions drew submissions from across the globe, showcasing bold voices, imaginative worlds, and transformative storytelling.

At the top of this year’s children's book honors, “Queen of the Mountain” by TAK Erzinger, published by Rowanvale Books, has been named Book of the Year. A lyrical and emotionally resonant tale, Queen of the Mountain captivated judges with its poetic narrative, rich symbolism, and themes of perseverance and belonging. The book also earned a win in the Picture Book category.

Another standout was Dan Thompson, whose intriguing debut Middle Grade historical fiction book The Secret of Seven Mile Island (The Paper House) dominated the competition, winning in Adventure, Chapter Book, Mystery, and Realistic Fiction—a rare feat that highlights Thompson’s range and deep resonance with young readers.

Equally impressive was Hilary Lawrence of Overlook Publishing, who earned multiple category wins in the Literary Global Children’s Book Awards. Her titles The Grass May Not Be Greener and Loose Lips Sink Ships won in Fable and Folklore, respectively, while A Leopard Never Changes Its Spots was recognized as a Finalist in the highly competitive Bedtime category.

The Literary Global Children’s Book Awards is a welcoming international competition for children’s literature. Entering a single category makes a book eligible for both a category prize and the coveted “Book of the Year” title. With inclusive and diverse categories, the competition ensures every story finds its perfect place.

🌍 View the full list of 2025 Winners and Finalists here: https://literaryglobal.com/literary-global-childrens-book-awards/

The Independent Author Awards, created by Literary Global authors for authors, celebrates storytelling across diverse backgrounds and genres. More than recognition, the awards provide a platform for voices to connect with audiences worldwide, honoring the creativity and authenticity of independent literature. With categories highlighting excellence in both style and substance, the awards recognize books from self-published authors, small presses, university presses, and independent publishers. It is Literary Global’s largest contest, offering authors the opportunity to compete across more than 170 distinct categories, ensuring that every story has a place to shine.

📚 Explore the full list of Winners and Finalists: https://literaryglobal.com/independent-author-awards/

Among this year’s noteworthy multi-category winners in the Independent Author Awards:

Debbie Berlin triumphed in Action/Adventure, Contemporary Novel, and Fiction—Southeast for The Third Estate: Secrets of the Manor (Outskirts Press), a riveting adventure laced with suspense.

Stephen J. Wallace won the Crime Fiction & Suspense category for Hazardous Lies (River Grove Books), a fast-paced, high-stakes political thriller.

Dr. Jen Towns earned top honors in Debut Non-Fiction, LGBTQIA Non-Fiction, and Relationships for her deeply personal and empowering book Our Deepest Roots: Navigating Past Trauma to Build Healthier Queer Relationships (Publish Your Purpose).

Heather Sharp delighted readers with Never Dull!, which captured wins in Humor and Non-Fiction—West, praised for its wit and warmth.

Craig Ohlau was honored for two standout works: The Sons of Chester (with Kevin L. Gingrich, Black Rose Writing) won in Legacy Non-Fiction, while Naked Ultra: A Texas-Sized Misadventure (Independently Published) won in Men’s Health, showcasing his dynamic storytelling across memoir and motivation.

“These books represent the very best of independent publishing,” said a spokesperson for LiteraryGlobal.com. “From poetic fables and daring adventures to groundbreaking nonfiction and laugh-out-loud memoirs, this year’s Independent Author Award winners showcase the boldness, range, and creative spirit of indie authors. The Children’s Book Award winners brought that same imagination and impact to younger readers. From whimsical picture books to deeply moving middle grade stories, these titles ignite curiosity, foster empathy, and plant the seeds for a lifelong love of reading. They do more than entertain—they help shape how young people understand themselves and the world around them."

Winners and Finalists receive high resolution digital award seals to proudly display on their books, websites, and promotional materials, helping them stand out in a crowded market. Beyond the seal, their work will gain enhanced visibility through featured spots across the Literary Global platform—including curated book lists that connect readers with exceptional titles, international press releases that announce their success worldwide, and targeted social media campaigns designed to amplify their reach and celebrate their achievements within the global literary community.

This comprehensive support underscores Literary Global’s commitment to empowering authors by providing not only recognition but also meaningful opportunities to grow their readership and make a lasting impact. Alongside award recognition, Literary Global offers unbiased professional book reviews, giving authors valuable, credible feedback that can enhance their credibility in the marketplace. As these authors continue to inspire, educate, and entertain, Literary Global remains dedicated to championing diverse stories across the globe.

