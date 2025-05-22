Submit Release
Attempted Homicide of California Medical Facility Officer Under Investigation

VACAVILLE – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the alleged attempted homicide of a peace officer at California Medical Facility (CMF).

On May 21, 2025, at approximately 10:10 a.m., incarcerated person Dannunzio Patron allegedly attacked a correctional officer with an improvised weapon during a cell extraction.

Officers utilized physical force to quell the incident. During the incident, one officer sustained lacerations to his left forearm from the improvised weapon, and two responding staff members reported knee pain. The injured officers were transported to an outside medical facility for treatment.

Patron was transferred to another institution for placement in restricted housing. The case will be referred to the Solano District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support and EAP services are being offered to employees.

Patron, 38, was most recently received from Fresno County on Dec. 30, 2024. He was sentenced to eight years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury as a second striker.

CMF was established in 1955 and houses minimum-, medium-, maximum- and high-security inmates. CMF has a Correctional Treatment Center, inpatient and outpatient psychiatric facilities, a Hospice Unit for terminally ill inmates, and general population. Additionally, the Department of State Hospitals operates a licensed Acute Care Psychiatric Hospital and an Intermediate Care Facility within CMF. The prison houses approximately 2,000 incarcerated individuals and employs nearly 2,000 people.

Dannunzio Patron BZ2841
Dannunzio Patron

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 21, 2025

CONTACT OPEC: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

