Maantic Wins Pega Customer Service Award at PegaWorld 2025

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maantic, a niche technology services provider specializing in digital and business transformation, today announced that it has been recognized by Pega , the Enterprise Transformation Company™ with its Customer Service Award. Maantic was selected for demonstrating exceptional and innovative capabilities in delivering customer service and support to mutual clients, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and retention.The award-winning work features Maantic’s Unified AI-Powered Customer Service Platform for Claims, implemented for clients, including a leading North American life insurance company, and a prominent automotive financial services provider. Through this initiative, Maantic leveraged Pega Customer Service to drive significant business outcomes, including:• Over 50% reduction in average handling time through intelligent automation and guided workflows• Seamless expansion into new geographies with over 70% component reusability• AI-assisted "once-and-done" claim setup processes and field population automation• Full offshore delivery model, achieving accelerated timelines and cost efficienciesAdditionally, Maantic integrated Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy™ with existing client knowledge management platforms and implemented GenAI-based document summarization, further enhancing customer and agent experiences."Congratulations to Maantic for receiving the Customer Service Award for excellence in delivering customer experiences," said Daniel Österberg-Holm, vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pega. "This achievement highlights their exceptional expertise in leveraging Pega's powerful capabilities to drive agility and adaptability in customer service organizations. Together, we are committed to empowering our customers to overcome challenges, achieve digital excellence, and make a lasting impact on the industries they serve. We look forward to our continued collaboration."Maantic will be celebrated along with other award winners at the PegaWorld Partner Summit and Reception on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at PegaWorld 2025 in Las Vegas For more information about Maantic's customer service solutions and digital transformation services, please visit www.maantic.com About Maantic: Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Maantic is a niche technology services provider delivering strategy, process, and technology consulting across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Maantic specializes in servicing clients across industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and high technology. With deep expertise in customer service, workflow automation, emerging technologies, and AI-driven solutions, Maantic partners with clients globally to drive digital transformation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

