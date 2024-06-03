Maantic to Showcase Next-Gen Solutions at PegaWorld iNspire 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maantic, a leading consulting firm and proud partner of Pegasystems, the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, is excited to announce its sponsorship at PegaWorld iNspire 2024. Explore Maantic's latest innovations and Next-Gen solutions at Booth 37.
With over 14 years of partnership with Pega, Maantic has become a trusted advisor and authorized delivery partner across the Americas and Asia Pacific, with plans for expansion into the European market. Recognized as a Specialized Pega partner in Insurance and Healthcare/Lifesciences, Maantic has been honored with Early Adopters recognition from Pega and has introduced 12 solutions in the Pega Marketplace. Our team of over 200 resources is committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by organizations in varied sectors.
“Maantic is committed in delivering business transformation and redefining possibilities, driven by our strategic partnership with Pegasystems. We remain at the forefront of innovation, focused on empowering our clients to unlock new values on their digital journey," said Harry Iyer, CEO of Maantic. "We are excited to showcase our latest solutions and expertise at PegaWorld iNspire 2024."
"We are thrilled to witness Maantic's ongoing dedication to enhancing their capabilities and resources to better serve clients worldwide," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of the global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems. "Their steadfast commitment to excellence exemplifies the collaborative spirit at the core of Pega's partner ecosystem. Maantic's proactive approach aligns seamlessly with Pega's client-centric strategy, showcasing the value of our partnership in driving meaningful outcomes for organizations globally."
Maantic's proficiency extends across a diverse spectrum of Customer Experience and other facets of the Pega platform:
Innovation with Pega Gen AI: Maantic harnesses Pega's Gen AI capabilities to drive innovation, crafting intelligent solutions tailored to client needs.
Rapid Workflow App Development with Constellation: Our forte lies in developing applications faster using Pega's Constellation, ensuring streamlined processes and heightened efficiency.
AI and Decisioning Mastery: With a deep understanding of AI and decisioning, Maantic delivers personalized solutions that optimize decision-making processes for clients.
Tailored Customer Experience: Maantic specializes in crafting personalized customer experiences through Pega's platform, elevating satisfaction and fostering loyalty.
Elevating Customer Service: Leveraging Pega's capabilities and frameworks, Maantic enhances customer service processes to deliver unparalleled support and satisfaction.
Proficiency in Low Code Development: Maantic excels in low-code development using Pega's platform, enabling swift development and deployment of bespoke solutions tailored to client needs.
"We look forward to engaging with exceptional minds and showcasing our Next-Gen solutions at PegaWorld iNspire 2024. Stop by Booth 37 to see how Maantic can propel your Digital Transformation journey with Pega."
About Maantic: Maantic is a leading consulting firm specializing in Pega implementations and Business transformations. With a robust 14-year partnership with Pegasystems, we offer innovative solutions and industry acumen to empower organizations to unlock new values on their digital journey.
Sandy Mukherjee
With over 14 years of partnership with Pega, Maantic has become a trusted advisor and authorized delivery partner across the Americas and Asia Pacific, with plans for expansion into the European market. Recognized as a Specialized Pega partner in Insurance and Healthcare/Lifesciences, Maantic has been honored with Early Adopters recognition from Pega and has introduced 12 solutions in the Pega Marketplace. Our team of over 200 resources is committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by organizations in varied sectors.
“Maantic is committed in delivering business transformation and redefining possibilities, driven by our strategic partnership with Pegasystems. We remain at the forefront of innovation, focused on empowering our clients to unlock new values on their digital journey," said Harry Iyer, CEO of Maantic. "We are excited to showcase our latest solutions and expertise at PegaWorld iNspire 2024."
"We are thrilled to witness Maantic's ongoing dedication to enhancing their capabilities and resources to better serve clients worldwide," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of the global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems. "Their steadfast commitment to excellence exemplifies the collaborative spirit at the core of Pega's partner ecosystem. Maantic's proactive approach aligns seamlessly with Pega's client-centric strategy, showcasing the value of our partnership in driving meaningful outcomes for organizations globally."
Maantic's proficiency extends across a diverse spectrum of Customer Experience and other facets of the Pega platform:
Innovation with Pega Gen AI: Maantic harnesses Pega's Gen AI capabilities to drive innovation, crafting intelligent solutions tailored to client needs.
Rapid Workflow App Development with Constellation: Our forte lies in developing applications faster using Pega's Constellation, ensuring streamlined processes and heightened efficiency.
AI and Decisioning Mastery: With a deep understanding of AI and decisioning, Maantic delivers personalized solutions that optimize decision-making processes for clients.
Tailored Customer Experience: Maantic specializes in crafting personalized customer experiences through Pega's platform, elevating satisfaction and fostering loyalty.
Elevating Customer Service: Leveraging Pega's capabilities and frameworks, Maantic enhances customer service processes to deliver unparalleled support and satisfaction.
Proficiency in Low Code Development: Maantic excels in low-code development using Pega's platform, enabling swift development and deployment of bespoke solutions tailored to client needs.
"We look forward to engaging with exceptional minds and showcasing our Next-Gen solutions at PegaWorld iNspire 2024. Stop by Booth 37 to see how Maantic can propel your Digital Transformation journey with Pega."
About Maantic: Maantic is a leading consulting firm specializing in Pega implementations and Business transformations. With a robust 14-year partnership with Pegasystems, we offer innovative solutions and industry acumen to empower organizations to unlock new values on their digital journey.
Sandy Mukherjee
Head of Global Markets, Maantic
info@maantic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn