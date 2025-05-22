Senior Citizen’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Dog Goes Viral, Launches Petjuvenate® into the Spotlight

Broken-Hearted Senior Citizen's Startup GIF Accidentally Goes Viral, Sparking Joy and Raising Pet Health Awareness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petjuvenate, a new pet health brand founded by a heartbroken senior citizen, is now sweeping the web thanks to a series of heartwarming and hilarious GIFs featuring his late dog, Snuggles. Since launching, the “Greeting GIFs” have racked up almost 200 million organic views and shares across platforms like GIPHY and Tenor in less than six months—and they’re continuing to spread joy, one click at a time. The brand has also launched "merch" on Redbubble to offer the GIFs on a multitude of fun gift items and clothing.The viral success of the GIFs has shone a spotlight not only on Petjuvenate’s fun and quirky content, but also on the brand’s mission: to provide premium, all-natural supplements for dogs while giving back to pets and pet parents in need. With $5 from every purchase going directly to charitable organizations supporting pets, Petjuvenateis committed to creating a lasting impact in the lives of pets and the people who love them.The first GIF that started it all, titled "Fur Angel, Sorry for Your Loss," was created by the founder as a tribute to his late dog, Snuggles, a loyal companion of 16 years. Designed to console fellow pet owners dealing with the loss of a pet, the GIF quickly gained traction online. With Southern-inspired humor and heartfelt messages, the “Greeting GIFs” series has resonated with audiences across all ages, making Snuggles an unexpected viral ambassador for both pet health and joy.“I never expected this to happen,” said the founder. “I created these GIFs as a way to keep Snuggles’ spirit alive and to help others going through the pain of losing a pet. Seeing how many people have connected with them has been truly heartwarming—it reminds me of the happiness that pets bring into our lives.”Petjuvenate’s Mobility & Support Soft Chews, now patent pending, are crafted with human-grade, proprietary cold process natural ingredients to support a dog’s joints, cognition, gut microbiome, and immune system. Formulated by a Ph.D. biochemist, a Veterinarian Natural Nutrition specialist, and top trainers, they offer a clean, premium alternative to traditional supplements—and $5 from every sale goes to charitable causes that support pets in need. The brand is working closely with organizations like the Onyx and Breezy Foundation, which is 100% volunteer-based and focuses on providing aid to pets in need.As Petjuvenatecontinues to grow, the team is already planning community events and collaborations with local shelters to further their mission of spreading joy and supporting animals.Unlike mass-market supplements, Petjuvenate’s chews are produced in an FDA-registered facility and crafted by proprietary cold process—a technique that preserves vital nutrients by avoiding the heat-based methods that often degrade them. Petjuvenatealso prides itself on being free from harmful chemicals and fillers, making it a premium option for discerning pet parents.“Beyond the humor and joy, we’re serious about pet health,” said Laura Mora, COO of Petjuvenate. “Our Mobility & Support Soft Chews are developed by a Ph.D. biochemist, a Veterinarian Natural Nutrition specialist, and top trainers to give pets the best possible care. Plus, our commitment to donating $5 from every sale directly supports pets in need. It’s a win-win for everyone.”For more information, visit www.petjuvenate.com or explore Petjuvenate’s viral GIFs on platforms like GIPHY and Tenor. Shop products and explore designs at https://www.redbubble.com/people/petjuvenatefun/shop ABOUT PETJUVENATEPetjuvenate- Mind and Body Wellbeing™ is a pioneering whole body pet health brand helping pets live their healthiest and best lives with human-grade, all-natural premium ingredients. With an immense social responsibility aspect to what they do, PetJuvenate insists that a very generous $5 from every purchase goes directly to pets and pet parents in need. Visit their websites “Giving Back” page to learn more about this amazingly heartwarming and beneficial initiative. Pet Parents are encouraged to discover more by visiting https://petjuvenate.com/ Instagram: @petjuvenateYouTube: @PetJuvenateFacebook: @petjuvenateTwitter/X: @petjuvenateTikTok: @petjuvenate###

