DEQ awards annual coal reclamation award to Buckskin Mine

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Excellence in Mining Reclamation Awards are given to Wyoming coal and noncoal mine operators who demonstrate an achievement in a specific aspect of mine reclamation or for overall performance in meeting reclamation goals. The 2025 DEQ Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award-Coal Category will be presented at the 69th Annual Wyoming Mining Association Annual Convention in Laramie, June 4-6, 2025.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is pleased to award the 2025 Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award for coal to the Buckskin Mine (Permit No. 500)

Buckskin Mine is operated by Buckskin Mining Company. The mine permit area encompasses 9,160 acres and is located in Campbell County north of Gillette.

Buckskin Mine is recognized for their work on a 50-acre parcel reclaimed for big sagebrush shrubland habitat. The area was first drill seeded using a barley cover crop to stabilize the soil and prevent weed establishment. A native shrub seed mix was later drilled and broadcast-seeded into the barley. The shrub seeds were locally sourced, adding an advantage of local adaptations of the parent plants, improving their germination and success rates.

Within four years, Wyoming big sagebrush stands were abundant throughout the reclaimed area, exceeding shrub density standards set forth in the approved permit.

After seven growing seasons, the shrub density was 2.9 shrubs per square meter, nearly three times the minimum acceptable density, and these higher densities occurred over 80% of the area.

Buckskin Mine estimates the reclamation project resulted in the establishment of 500,000 shrubs to provide a diverse habitat for mule deer, pronghorn, sharp-tailed grouse, and other native species.

The successful reclamation led to DEQ’s Land Quality Division (LQD) approving Phase III bond release of the area in 2024.

Brady Rivenes, Environmental Coordinator for the Buckskin Mine said they were very honored to be selected for the 2025 DEQ Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award. “This award demonstrates our efforts in producing quality reclamation for post-mining land use,” she added.

Matt Kunze, DEQ/LQD Natural Resources Program Supervisor, said “The Buckskin Mine is commended for their successful shrubland reclamation at this site. The methods and lessons learned from this project are transferrable to other shrubland reclamation work at other mines in the state.”