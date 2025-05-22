Luke Francis Jr. Signs Landmark NIL Deal with TeaVoila, Signaling New Era for International Athlete Branding

Luke Francis Jr., a rising star from the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom Next Play Nation TNT Terror in the Trenches TeaVoila

Luke Francis Jr. signs NIL deal with TeaVoila, marking the first international high school athlete partnerships and expanding global reach of sports branding

LOUGHBOROUGH, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant development for athlete sports and global partnerships, standout international athlete Luke Francis Jr., a rising star from the NFL Academy in the United Kingdom, has officially signed a NIL deal with TeaVoila, a premium wellness brand led by CEO Souzan Gerami. The agreement positions Francis as an official brand ambassador, making him the first high school athlete outside the United States to secure a cross-border NIL agreement. Known as “The Trench Titan,” Francis has built a personal brand around strength, focus, and leadership on and off the field.This milestone NIL representation was brokered by Jerrit Judie, CEO of Next Play Nation (NPN), a U.S.-based organization dedicated to empowering athletes through athlete development and strategic branding. The deal was finalized in collaboration with Coach Tony Charles, Director of International Operations for the U.S. Army All American Bowl & National Combine, and TNT Terror in the Trenches, both of whom play critical roles in building transatlantic bridges for young athletes seeking exposure and growth.“This partnership reflects the expanding reach of NIL opportunities and the rising demand for international athlete representation,” said Jerrit Judie. “It’s more than a brand deal, it’s a global partnership that empowers young talent and elevates athlete branding across continents.”The agreement aligns with TeaVoila’s mission to promote wellness and mindfulness through high-quality teas and marks a strategic move to connect with younger audiences through athletic influence. Souzan Gerami, CEO of TeaVoila, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Luke embodies discipline, positivity, and the pursuit of excellence, values that resonate with our wellness philosophy. We’re proud to have him as the face of our brand.”Luke Francis Jr., currently training and studying at the NFL Academy, will promote TeaVoila products and wellness initiatives across digital platforms, events, and outreach campaigns. The cross-border NIL agreement also highlights the increasing momentum behind NIL deals for athletes beyond U.S. borders, paving the way for more international prospects. The partnership also supports Luke’s growing personal brand as a rising sports figure known for performance in the trenches and commitment to personal development.This development further cements Next Play Nation’s role as a leader in NIL representation and global athlete branding. As part of its broader mission, NPN is also actively sponsoring community initiatives that support athlete development, education, and athletic opportunity. Through its camps, leagues, and mentorship initiatives, NPN continues to open new doors for athletes to succeed on and off the field.Follow the journey:● @NextPlayNation on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-next-play-nation/ ● @NextPlayNation on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tnpn25_/ ● @JerritJudie on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jerrit.judie/ ● @TerrorInTheTrenches on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/terrorinthetrenches ● @TeaViola on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/teavoila/ About Next Play NationNext Play Nation is committed to developing athletes through education, competition, and career opportunities. With a focus on leadership, character, and athletic growth, NPN helps athletes reach their full potential while preparing for life beyond sports. NPN also proudly sponsors community initiatives that align with its values of empowerment and opportunity for athletes worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.