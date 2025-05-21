$2.1 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Delivered to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 21 - Released on May 21, 2025

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) provided $2.1 million in charitable gaming grants in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, benefiting more than 1,100 groups and organizations across the province.

"Our government is committed to delivering for Saskatchewan communities and one of the ways we do that is through charitable gaming grants," Minister Responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "The proceeds from gaming in Saskatchewan support charitable organizations and activities across the province, including the arts, culture, sports and more."

Groups in about 230 Saskatchewan communities received a charitable gaming grant in the fourth quarter of 2024-25, with more than $425,000 going to groups in Regina and nearly $561,000 to groups in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Branch of SaskAbilities is one of the more than 2,700 nonprofit and charitable groups and organizations across Saskatchewan that received a charitable gaming grant in 2024-25.

"As SaskAbilities celebrates 75 years of working together to build inclusive communities for people of all abilities, we continue to reflect on the impact that charitable gaming grants have on our programs and services," SaskAbilities Saskatoon Branch Regional Director Emily Hurd said. "Camp Easter Seal is grateful to receive grant money which directly supports children, adults and youth experiencing disability with programs and services to enhance their lives. Further, through the Saskatchewan Lotteries Community Grant Program, we are able to provide important programming to youth and children with physical disabilities year-round."

Other regions across the province also received funding, including:

Yorkton, Melville and area - more than $93,000.

Swift Current and area - more than $27,000.

Weyburn, Estevan and area - more than $62,000.

Prince Albert and area - more than $122,000.

Meadow Lake and area - more than $55,000.

Humboldt, Melfort and area - more than $60,000.

These quarterly grants are paid to groups and organizations in good standing that conduct licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events. The grants are equal to 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, up to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

The amount of each grant paid by LGS to each charity is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization. Groups can apply through SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process here.

