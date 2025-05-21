Texas Leads Nation With Most New Jobs Added Over Last Year

TEXAS, May 21 - May 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

More Than 2.5 Million Jobs Added Since 2015





Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as the No. 1 state in the nation for job creation, adding more new jobs last month and over the last year than any other state. Under Governor Abbott's leadership, Texas has added more than 2.5 million jobs since he took office in January 2015.



“Texas is the No. 1 state in the nation for job creation because Texas moves at the speed of business,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why Texas employers have added more than 2.5 million jobs since I’ve been Governor. That’s also why Texas continues to attract more corporate relocations and business expansions than any other state. Last week, I signed into law new pro-growth business legislation to provide business decision makers the certainty that sound business judgments made in the best interest of shareholders will not be second-guessed by courts, building on the progress of the specialty business courts signed into law last session. With continued investments in job training for high-demand industries, Texas will remain the Best State for Business and the best state for job creation for decades to come.”



April employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

Texas added the most nonfarm jobs in April at 37,700.

Texas added the most nonfarm jobs from April 2024 to April 2025 at 215,500.

Texas also added the most nonfarm jobs in the nation since Governor Abbott took office in January 2015 with a gain of 2,515,200 jobs.



On Friday, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas setting new records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force based on April employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission. Last week, the Governor also signed into law three critical pieces of pro-growth, business-friendly legislation to boost Texas' capital market environment and cement Texas as the Best State for Business.

