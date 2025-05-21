Submit Release
Governor Newsom: GOP bill would rip health care from up to 3.4 million Californians, cost the state billions, close hospitals and clinics

According to new figures from the state, the Republican proposal could result in up to 3.4 million Californians losing their health coverage and put more than an estimated $30 billion in federal funding at risk — gutting the foundation of California’s health care safety net.

