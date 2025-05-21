Newsom touts clean energy milestone as House considers ending ban on gas cars

California’s greenhouse gas emissions have been down 20% since 2000, which Newsom’s office has attributed to an increase in renewable fuels and electric vehicle sales. But that progress could be threatened. Recently, 35 Democrats in the U.S. House joined all of their Republican colleagues in voting to overturn a state ban on sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

