Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,323 in the last 365 days.

Newsom touts clean energy milestone as House considers ending ban on gas cars

California’s greenhouse gas emissions have been down 20% since 2000, which Newsom’s office has attributed to an increase in renewable fuels and electric vehicle sales. But that progress could be threatened. Recently, 35 Democrats in the U.S. House joined all of their Republican colleagues in voting to overturn a state ban on sales of gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Newsom touts clean energy milestone as House considers ending ban on gas cars

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more