Fajon in Brussels: EU must unite even more and raise its voice in humanitarian efforts

SLOVENIA, May 20 - "We are following with great concern the increase in humanitarian crises around the world and the reduction in funds for development cooperation and humanitarian aid. This puts the EU, as a global donor, to an important test that we must pass. Today, more than ever before, the eyes of those most in need are on us," Minister Fajon emphasized in her introduction, adding: "Instead of acting alone, we must unite, cooperate better and more, and raise our common voice in humanitarian efforts."

She also mentioned that Slovenia, as a member of the United Nations Security Council, closely monitors humanitarian crises around the world. In response to the current situation, Slovenia co-founded the Global Alliance to Spare Water from Armed Conflicts in 2024 and continues to actively engage within the Security Council informal focal point on conflict and hunger.

Before the start of the forum, the Minister participated in an informal breakfast where foreign ministers exchanged views on current challenges and trends in humanitarian financing and their vision for a further strengthened role of the EU and Member States in the humanitarian system. The forum was addressed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib.

The event was organized by the European Commission and the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU in the context of increased complex crises around the world and the associated growing humanitarian needs. For the fourth consecutive year, the forum gathers representatives of the EU and Member States, international organisations, non-governmental humanitarian organizations, and private foundations. The main theme of this year's edition is integrating humanitarian, development, and peace actors in humanitarian response, as well as humanitarian diplomacy and protecting humanitarian space.

The Forum is also attended by Ambassador Edvin Skrt, Director General of the Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid. At an informal meeting of humanitarian directors, he emphasized the importance of strengthening mutual respect among partners and supporting efforts to reform the UN system. On the sidelines of the event, he met with representatives of Action Against Hunger (ACF) and with Rania Dagash-Kamara, Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), with whom he discussed the increasingly pressing issue of global food security. Slovenia is actively addressing food security also within the School Meals Coalition, which it joined in 2024.