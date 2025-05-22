Prime Minister Robert Golob receives the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev
SLOVENIA, May 22 - The two held a private meeting in the Blue Salon, followed by official talks between the delegations. The discussions marked an important step forward in bilateral relations. The leaders exchanged views on concrete opportunities for business cooperation. Uzbekistan regards Slovenia as one of its most important partners within the European Union and is interested in drawing on Slovenia's experience, technologies and new approaches in order to establish mutually beneficial cooperation frameworks. The leaders also expressed a strong interest in strengthening mutual cooperation in science, research, culture, labour and education.
Following the working meeting, Prime Minister Golob and President Mirziyoyev signed a joint declaration in the Grand Hall, outlining key areas of mutual cooperation and positions on major foreign policy issues.
Subsequently, the designated ministers and directors signed the following agreements:
- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Slovenia and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for short-term stays for diplomatic passport holders;
- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Slovenia and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of transport and logistics;
- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Slovenia and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in education, science and culture;
- Agreement between the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic of Slovenia and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in smart city development;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Slovenia and the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in tourism;
- Protocol of Intent between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning of the Republic of Slovenia and the Ministry of Water Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in water resource conservation technologies;
- Agreement between the Slovenian Institute for Standardisation and the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan is Slovenia's second-largest foreign trade partner in Central Asia. There is significant potential to further expand economic cooperation. Slovenian companies are already operating in Uzbekistan, and there is considerable interest among businesspeople in expanding cooperation. Uzbekistan expressed particular interest in enhancing cooperation in pharmaceuticals, connectivity, transport, energy security, education, science, tourism, culture, and water management.
