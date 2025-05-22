Prime Minister Robert Golob receives the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev

SLOVENIA, May 22 - The two held a private meeting in the Blue Salon, followed by official talks between the delegations. The discussions marked an important step forward in bilateral relations. The leaders exchanged views on concrete opportunities for business cooperation. Uzbekistan regards Slovenia as one of its most important partners within the European Union and is interested in drawing on Slovenia's experience, technologies and new approaches in order to establish mutually beneficial cooperation frameworks. The leaders also expressed a strong interest in strengthening mutual cooperation in science, research, culture, labour and education.

Following the working meeting, Prime Minister Golob and President Mirziyoyev signed a joint declaration in the Grand Hall, outlining key areas of mutual cooperation and positions on major foreign policy issues.

Subsequently, the designated ministers and directors signed the following agreements: