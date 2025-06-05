Explore Human Nature and Happiness on Chet Shupe’s Podcast and YouTube Channel

Chet Shupe Rediscovering the Wisdom of Human Nature: How Civilization Destroys Happiness

Chet Shupe shares powerful insights on human wellbeing and civilization’s impact through his Podcast and YouTube

BRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, engineer, and thinker Chet Shupe expands his thought-provoking message on human nature through his growing YouTube channel and Spotify podcast, “The Power of Human Nature.” These platforms are extensions of his eye-opening book, “ Rediscovering the Wisdom of Human Nature : How Civilization Destroys Happiness,” where he challenges readers and listeners to reconsider what truly makes us happy—and why modern life may be robbing us of it.Chet Shupe’s work invites global audiences to explore an uncomfortable but important truth: ‘civilization often suppresses our innate human needs,’ replacing them with cultural expectations that can lead to anxiety, isolation, and emotional dissatisfaction. Through his podcast and video content, Shupe breaks down how evolution equipped us to thrive in small, trusting groups, and why the complex demands of modern society have disconnected us from that natural foundation.The Spotify podcast, “The Power of Human Nature,” delivers insights that align with the core message of Shupe’s book. In each episode, he uses a combination of personal experience, scientific reasoning, and heartfelt commentary to examine how social institutions, technology, and artificial structures hinder emotional wellbeing. In one episode, Shupe states: “We aren’t broken—we’re simply trying to survive a system that works against our nature.” His voice is both analytical and empathetic, making complex psychological and sociological ideas accessible to the general public.Likewise, Shupe’s YouTube channel [@ChetShupe]( https://www.youtube.com/@ChetShupe ) serves as a visual platform for reaching new audiences across the globe. His videos explore topics such as the role of feelings in human life, the importance of intimacy, and the failure of societal norms to meet our biological needs. The channel resonates particularly with those seeking authentic living, emotional truth, and personal transformation. Many viewers find validation in his content, realizing that their internal conflicts may not be personal failures but rather responses to a system that misunderstands human design.Shupe’s insights are rooted in a personal journey. As a former electronics engineer who lived with undiagnosed Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), he once struggled to understand social interactions and emotional expression. Everything changed after treatment in his 40s, when he began to see the world through a clearer, more compassionate lens. This transformation drives his current mission—to use both scientific analysis and human empathy to reveal the emotional cost of ignoring our natural instincts.With a tone that is both neutral and illuminating, Chet Shupe’s work doesn’t condemn civilization but seeks to spark a conversation about how it can evolve to better serve human needs. His podcast and YouTube content have become spaces where people from around the world can reconnect with the truth of their feelings—and take steps toward a more balanced, fulfilling life.Connect with Chet Shupe:Listen on Spotify: The Power of Human NatureWatch on YouTube: @ChetShupe ( https://youtu.be/_97Lk4Px27I?si=rHzz-M82H8NXCvr0 Read the Book: Rediscovering the Wisdom of Human Nature: How Civilization Destroys Happiness – available globally. Click here to purchase a copy of the book: https://rb.gy/fzerkv About Explora Books Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

