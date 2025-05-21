Finding Truth in a Lost World: Terry Hakanson Discusses Faith, Science, and Media in Explora Talks

T Hakanson What is Truth?: Finding Truth in a Lost World

Author of What Is Truth? unpacks biblical insights, scientific questions, and the media’s role in shaping beliefs.

Terry also speaks on the uniqueness of human beings, pointing out that our capacity for reason, creativity, and moral choice is a reflection of being created in God’s image.” — Explora Books

BRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a compelling episode of Explora Talks, host Victoria sits down with Terry Hakanson , author of ‘What Is Truth? Finding Truth in a Lost World,’ for a profound discussion on truth, faith, and the challenges of modern thinking. The interview delves into the heart of Terry’s self-published book, which seeks to illuminate the path toward biblical truth amid widespread cultural confusion and misinformation.During the conversation, Terry identifies the modern media as a key force in spreading what he calls “godless propaganda,” which he believes clouds public understanding and leads many away from spiritual truth. He draws parallels between today's cultural climate and biblical times, emphasizing that truth often follows a path of radical opposition, rejection, and finally, acceptance—a cycle he illustrates with historical figures like Columbus and Galileo, whose ideas were once mocked but later embraced.Central to Terry’s argument is the idea that faith and science are not at odds but rather reflections of a divine design. He challenges widely accepted scientific theories, such as the Big Bang, by referencing the laws of thermodynamics and the necessity of a Creator. This framework provides readers with a way to reconcile scientific exploration with biblical teaching—encouraging belief that reason and revelation are not mutually exclusive.One of the episode’s most memorable moments is Terry’s explanation of the Holy Trinity using the elements of fire: flame, light, and heat. This vivid analogy simplifies a complex theological concept, making it more accessible for readers and listeners seeking deeper spiritual understanding.Terry also speaks on the uniqueness of human beings, pointing out that our capacity for reason, creativity, and moral choice is a reflection of being created in God’s image. This insight elevates the conversation beyond doctrine, urging individuals to embrace their divine identity and responsibility in seeking truth.Anchored by biblical references such as Paul’s transformation from Saul the persecutor to a defender of truth, the interview encourages a personal reevaluation of long-held beliefs. Terry calls on readers to examine the sources shaping their worldview, including educational systems and mainstream narratives, and to realign their perspectives through a scriptural lens.The episode concludes with a reminder that ‘What Is Truth?’ is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major platforms. As part of Explora Books ’ growing catalog, Terry Hakanson’s work stands as a bold invitation for readers to pursue spiritual clarity in a time of societal noise.With its thoughtful blend of theology, science, and cultural analysis, this episode offers both believers and seekers a timely message: truth is not only discoverable but essential for navigating the modern world.For more information or to watch the full episode, visit Explora Books youtube channel or purchase What Is Truth? on leading book platforms.Amazon Link : https://rb.gy/2635d8 Interview Link: https://rb.gy/qyleyu About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

EXPLORA TALKS: Ep. 9 | T Hakanson, Author of What is Truth?

