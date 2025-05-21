Chairman Comer Statement on Passing of Ranking Member Connolly

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on the passing of Ranking Member Gerry Connolly (D-Va.):

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Ranking Member Gerry Connolly. He was a dedicated public servant who represented Virginia’s 11th Congressional District with honor and integrity. We mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”