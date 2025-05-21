Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Suspension of Health Insurance for Striking Pratt & Whitney Workers

Attorney General William Tong

05/21/2025

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement condemning the suspension of health insurance for striking Pratt & Whitney machinists and their families.

“I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. This is a huge conglomerate punishing and intimidating workers for exercising their legal rights. Stripping healthcare is an attack not just on the workers but their spouses and children, aimed at busting this union and breaking the strike. There are pregnant women and cancer patients impacted by this move, who cannot under any circumstance have their coverage or care disrupted. We are fortunate in Connecticut that striking workers can now continue coverage through Access Health CT, but the easiest way to avoid this hardship would be for corporate leadership to do the right thing and return to the table for good faith negotiations on a fair contract.”

