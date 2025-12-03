Press Releases

12/03/2025

Attorney General Tong Announces New Developments in Crackdown on Bootleg GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

(Hartford, CT) – In a continuing crackdown on the sale of bootleg GLP-1 weight loss drugs, Attorney General William Tong this month sent cease and desist letters to weight loss spas in Avon, Brookfield and Danbury advertising non-FDA approved compounded GLP-1 weight loss drugs despite a state warning that such practices could violate the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Companies receiving the letters include CT Weight Loss Shot, which operates CT Weight Loss Shot in Danbury and Vigorous 360 Wellness in Brookfield and Radiance Medspa in Avon. The businesses each advertise and prescribe compounded semaglutide and/or tirzepatide GLP-1 weight loss injections. The letters demand that the businesses immediately cease false and misleading marketing of these products, and further demand that any owners who are not licensed healthcare providers divest their interests in the businesses.

“There are currently no generic GLP-1 weight loss injections on the market, and anyone advertising or offering this is not telling the truth and exposing patients to potentially unsafe bootleg drugs. Our ongoing investigation into these knockoffs found three clinics, owned or controlled by laypeople, not licensed healthcare providers, deceptively marketing these compounded injections in Connecticut. We have sent cease-and-desist letters to each of these clinics, and will not hesitate to take further action to protect patients and consumers,” said Attorney General Tong.

CT Weight Loss Shot and Vigorous 360 Wellness advertised these compounded injections falsely claiming they were FDA approved. The companies falsely claimed the injections were compounded versions of Ozempic and Mounjaro, falsely implying that these are FDA-approved generics when no such generic exists. Advertising also implied that the compounded injections had been the subject of clinical trials, when no such clinical trials have been completed. Radiance continued to advertise compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide even though compounded versions of these medications can no longer be prescribed to the general patient population.

There is no record of the business owners holding either a physician or nursing license to provide medical care. Non-healthcare providers cannot legally own or operate clinics that provide medical care in Connecticut.

Triggered Brand Settlement, Investigation into Made in China Ongoing

In August, Attorney General Tong announced a settlement with Triggered Brand requiring the company to cease all sales of bootleg GLP-1 weight loss drugs, resolving a lawsuit brought by the state in May alleging violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. As part of the settlement, Triggered Brand is also subject to a $300,000 judgment, suspended after $18,500. Should Triggered violate the terms of the settlement, the company and its CEO Sam Stolt will be responsible for the full $300,000 judgment.

An investigation into Made In China, a Chinese international trade platform that had facilitated sales of “research grade” GLP-1s to United States consumers as injectable weight loss medications, is ongoing. Following a civil investigative demand from the Office of the Attorney General, Made in China reports it has ceased marketing these bootleg products.

Letters to Connecticut Weight Loss Clinics and Med Spas

Attorney General Tong last May sent letters to Connecticut weight loss clinics and med spas warning them that they can no longer market GLP-1 drugs produced by compounding pharmacies. The letter notes that the FDA has identified multiple health and safety concerns associated with these compounded weight loss drugs, including dosing errors, use of salt forms sourced from overseas factories with spotty inspection records, and multiple adverse event reports, including some requiring medical intervention. Despite this, many Connecticut healthcare providers continue to inappropriately advertise and prescribe these compounded GLP-1 medications, often claiming falsely that such drugs are FDA-approved or are “generic” versions of Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Mounjaro ®, or Zepbound®.

The letter cautioned that advertising and sale of these compounded medications may violate the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. The Office of the Attorney General is prepared to take appropriate action against businesses and individuals who continue to engage in the unfair and deceptive conduct described above.

Need for Stronger Federal Action

Last February, Attorney General Tong joined a 38-state and territory bipartisan coalition requesting that the Food and Drug Administration take swift action against bad actors endangering consumers with counterfeit forms of the weight loss and diabetes drugs Mounjaro®, Zepbound®, Ozempic®, and Wegovy® (GLP-1 drugs).

The letter stated that “online retailers are illegally selling the active ingredients of GLP-1 drugs directly to consumers, without a prescription. These retailers claim that the active ingredients they sell are ‘for research purposes only’ or ‘not for human consumption’. In reality, these companies advertise directly to consumers on social media, claiming that their products are an easier and more affordable way to obtain GLP-1 drugs. Much like with counterfeit versions, these active ingredients come from unregulated, undisclosed sources and pose risks of contamination and inclusion of foreign substances.

The letter declared that the Food and Drug Administration has the expertise and resources to stop the bad conduct and deceptive practices by counterfeit drug manufacturers and that they should increase enforcement actions against the dealers and suppliers who are illegally participating in this market. It also encourages the FDA to partner with state pharmacy boards to provide increased oversight of compounding pharmacies and ensure that compounded GLP-1 drugs are produced safely and in sanitary environments.

Assistant Attorney General Kate Hagmann-Borenstein, Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, and Paralegal Specialist Casey Rybak are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

