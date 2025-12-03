Press Releases

12/02/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Eversource Appeal of PURA Denial of Aquarion Sale

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the appeal by Eversource of the decision by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to deny the sale of Aquarion Company to a new nonprofit that would have doubled household bills and gut public oversight of water utility rates and consumer protections.

Attorney General Tong had urged PURA to reject the transaction.

“Eversource is desperate to offload Aquarion after not getting the massive rate hike they wanted. They need to take no for an answer—no one wants this deal. PURA was right to reject this costly loser, and we are prepared to vigorously defend this decision on appeal,” said Attorney General Tong.

