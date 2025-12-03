Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,419 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Eversource Appeal of PURA Denial of Aquarion Sale

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

12/02/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Eversource Appeal of PURA Denial of Aquarion Sale

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the appeal by Eversource of the decision by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to deny the sale of Aquarion Company to a new nonprofit that would have doubled household bills and gut public oversight of water utility rates and consumer protections.

Attorney General Tong had urged PURA to reject the transaction.

“Eversource is desperate to offload Aquarion after not getting the massive rate hike they wanted. They need to take no for an answer—no one wants this deal. PURA was right to reject this costly loser, and we are prepared to vigorously defend this decision on appeal,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Eversource Appeal of PURA Denial of Aquarion Sale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more