Top Greener Celebrates Its USB-C Wall Outlet Series

Topgreener’s TU215PD60AC 15amp wall outlet features USB-C PD 60W light-speed charging and USB-A 12W high-speed charging (solo use), delivering a total of 65W output optimized for single or dual-port use. Topgreener’s TU21542AC2 15amp wall outlet features both USB-C and USB-A ports, offering all-in-one USB charging in a sleek, elegant design. (20amp outlet version available) Topgreener’s TU22036A2C 20amp wall outlet features dual USB-C ports, perfect for fast, convenient charging of all your modern Type-C devices. (15amp outlet version available)

Topgreener marks 2+ years of success with its USB-C outlet series, offering fast, reliable charging for modern homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topgreener, a trusted innovator in smart electrical solutions, celebrates over two years of market success with its comprehensive series of in-wall USB-C outlets, proven for quality and reliability. With USB-C powering over 80% of new electronic products, this collection offers a wide range of models tailored to modern homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

As USB-C continues to become the standard across most personal electronics—from smartphones and tablets to laptops and smart accessories— Topgreener‘s USB-C outlet series simplify charging with seamless compatibility and high-speed performance. Engineered to meet the needs of tech-driven lifestyles, the series eliminates bulky adapters and powers a connected future.

Topgreener‘s USB-C outlets come in a variety of power ratings and port configurations, including both 15A and 20A models with dual AC receptacles and combinations of USB Type-C and Type-A ports. The range includes models with 1C1A, 2C1A, 2C, and 2A1C port layouts, offering flexible solutions for single-device and multi-device environments alike.

Total USB output ranges from standard 5V/3.6A-5A, up to 65W, with Power Delivery (PD) versions providing constant 30W or 60W for rapid charging. This constant output design enables users to charge high-demand devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops without loss of speed or power. Offices benefit from 65W outlets powering workstations, while hotels enhance guest experiences with multi-device charging.

Unlike traditional outlets, Topgreener‘s USB-C series combines sleek, modern aesthetics with industry-leading safety features, including tamper-resistant shutters and UL-certified performance, ensuring peace of mind for families and businesses alike.

Discover the future of charging today. Explore the Topgreener‘s full USB-C outlet series HERE.

About Top Greener Inc.

Top Greener Inc. is a high-tech electrical company based in Orange County, California. We dedicate ourselves to providing our customers with smart home and commercial solutions to meet their energy-saving and lighting control needs.

Our team specializes in designing and producing quality lighting controls, wiring devices, wireless home automation, and solutions in smart energy management.

With our strong background in the industry and in technical applications, as well as a deep understanding of the market’s demand, consumers and contractors regard Top Greener, Inc. as their one-stop shop.

Learn more on our website and Amazon storefront

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.