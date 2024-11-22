Topgreener Announces Black Friday Deals on Smart Home Wiring Devices and Lighting Control

Topgreener's USB outlets provide a convenient charging solution for customers. Topgreener's desk grommet streamlines customer workspaces.

Topgreener is announcing its Black Friday Sales event, running now through Cyber Monday, December 2.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topgreener, a leading innovator in smart wiring devices and lighting control, is announcing its Black Friday Sales event, running now through Cyber Monday, December 2. This limited-time sale offers savings on a wide range of smart home devices, including sensor switches, Wi-Fi-enabled devices, and other advanced solutions designed to elevate modern living.

As a trusted name in the smart home industry, Topgreener continues to provide homes with products that blend functionality, energy efficiency, and convenience. During this limited-time event, customers can find smart home solutions on sale:

Desk Grommets: Created to streamline workspaces with a powerful desk grommet that organizes charging.

Dimmer Switches: Provides a personalized ambiance with a sleek dimmer switch.

Plug-in Dimmer Switches: Adds a dimmer option to tabletop lamps for maximum personalization.

Humidity Sensor Switch: A convenient humidity sensor switch monitors the humidity to prevent mold and maintain a fresh environment.

Motion Sensor Light Switches: Designed for energy-conscious households, these switches provide seamless, hands-free lighting control.

Surge Protected Outlet: Increases safety by indicating whether or not the outlet is protected or not grounded.

Timer Switches: Set fans or lights on a schedule to automate turning off devices. Simply allow the timer to run out.

USB Outlets: Easily charge multiple devices with USB-A/C ports and traditional AC receptacles.

Wi-Fi Smart Devices: Control customer's home lighting, outlets, and more from a smartphone to increase user convenience and versatility.

And More: From simply elegant switches and outlets to state-of-the-art USB charging solutions, Topgreener offers options to modernize both residential and commercial areas.

Topgreener’s mission is to make smart living accessible to all. This Black Friday, the company is offering some of its biggest deals of the year so that customers can experience the convenience and efficiency of smart technology in their homes.

Customers can find these deals exclusively on Amazon, making it easy to upgrade their homes from the comfort of their own homes.

For more information about Topgreener’s products and Black Friday deals, visit their Amazon storefront.

About Topgreener

Topgreener is a premier provider of smart home solutions, offering a wide range of innovative products designed to enhance everyday living. Topgreener is committed to delivering quality, reliability, and convenience by providing energy-efficient devices to advance home automation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.