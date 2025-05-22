PCVA Renews Call for Safer Waterways Following Boating Tragedy Acquittal

PCVA urges stronger boating safety enforcement after acquittal in fatal crash; calls on governments to crack down on illegal charter operations.

This incident underscores the urgent need for greater enforcement and education around boating safety, non-compliant and unlicensed operations continue to present significant risks to public safety.” — said Howie Colt, Vice-President, Small Vessels from the PCVA.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Passenger Commercial Vessel Association ( PCVA ) is renewing its call for greater oversight and public awareness around boating safety following a tragic incident that claimed the lives of two young passengers in 2022.“This heartbreaking event highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement and enhanced education on safe boating practices,” said Howie Colt , Vice-President, Small Vessels at the PCVA. “While licensed commercial operators must meet stringent Transport Canada standards, unregulated and unauthorized operations continue to pose serious risks to the public.”The PCVA is urging all levels of government—particularly municipalities and marina operators—to take action in preventing the use of public docking facilities by unlicensed or non-compliant commercial vessels. It also calls on Transport Canada to increase inspections and expand public outreach on safe boating standards.Canadians are reminded that all commercial charter operations must be licensed, with vessels either inspected by Transport Canada or certified under the Small Vessel Compliance Program ( Blue Decal ). Passengers should always ask to see proper credentials before boarding.“If an operator tells you to say you’re ‘just friends’ if questioned, that’s a red flag,” said Colt. “Your safety could be at serious risk.”Learn more or report unsafe boating at www.pcvacanada.ca

