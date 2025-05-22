PCVA Renews Call for Safer Waterways Following Boating Tragedy Acquittal
PCVA urges stronger boating safety enforcement after acquittal in fatal crash; calls on governments to crack down on illegal charter operations.
“This heartbreaking event highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement and enhanced education on safe boating practices,” said Howie Colt, Vice-President, Small Vessels at the PCVA. “While licensed commercial operators must meet stringent Transport Canada standards, unregulated and unauthorized operations continue to pose serious risks to the public.”
The PCVA is urging all levels of government—particularly municipalities and marina operators—to take action in preventing the use of public docking facilities by unlicensed or non-compliant commercial vessels. It also calls on Transport Canada to increase inspections and expand public outreach on safe boating standards.
Canadians are reminded that all commercial charter operations must be licensed, with vessels either inspected by Transport Canada or certified under the Small Vessel Compliance Program (Blue Decal). Passengers should always ask to see proper credentials before boarding.
“If an operator tells you to say you’re ‘just friends’ if questioned, that’s a red flag,” said Colt. “Your safety could be at serious risk.”
Learn more or report unsafe boating at www.pcvacanada.ca.
