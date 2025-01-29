Toronto Marina Cracks Down on Illegal Charter Boats

There is a growing number of non-compliant vessels and operators advertising yacht charter/rental services without proper licensing

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ports Toronto and the Toronto Outer Harbour Marina report that a number of vessels and operators did not have their docking agreements renewed for the 2025 season. Toronto Harbour Master and Director of Port’s Toronto, Mike Riehl, Harbour Master and Director of Harbour Operations, reported in conversation with Howie Colt , Vice-President, PCVA , “that after numerous warnings to these operators to not conduct commercial charters, they failed to comply or meet the terms of their docking agreements.”Howie Colt says, “The PCVA applauds this and all action taken by marina operators to ensure that the public and all users of the Toronto waterways have safe and legal access to boating this summer season.”Vessels and operators that carry passengers for hire are required to meet stringent Transport Canada safety standards as set by the Canada Shipping Act. Toronto and all regions in Canada have seen a growing number of non-compliant vessels and operators advertising yacht charter/rental services without proper licensing and inspection by Transport Canada. Over the last few years, there have been a number of fatalities as a direct result of non-compliant operators. Transport Canada continues to investigate all non-compliant operators and acts accordingly with education and enforcement.The Passenger & Commercial Vessel Association ( www.pcvacanada.ca ) promotes the general welfare of the passenger and commercial vessel industry and encourages excellence in safety aboard vessels of the PCVA membership.Contact:MediaCap’t Howie ColtFounder/President Gone Sailing AdventuresVice President, PCVAhcolt@gosailto.com416 529 4361PCVAJill HicksExecutive Director, PCVAJill@pcvacanada.ca647 801 3509

