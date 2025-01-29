Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,305 in the last 365 days.

Toronto Marina Cracks Down on Illegal Charter Boats

There is a growing number of non-compliant vessels and operators advertising yacht charter/rental services without proper licensing

The PCVA applauds this and all action taken by marina operators to ensure that the public and all users of the Toronto waterways have safe and legal access to boating this summer season”
— Howie Colt
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ports Toronto and the Toronto Outer Harbour Marina report that a number of vessels and operators did not have their docking agreements renewed for the 2025 season. Toronto Harbour Master and Director of Port’s Toronto, Mike Riehl, Harbour Master and Director of Harbour Operations, reported in conversation with Howie Colt, Vice-President, PCVA, “that after numerous warnings to these operators to not conduct commercial charters, they failed to comply or meet the terms of their docking agreements.”
Howie Colt says, “The PCVA applauds this and all action taken by marina operators to ensure that the public and all users of the Toronto waterways have safe and legal access to boating this summer season.”
Vessels and operators that carry passengers for hire are required to meet stringent Transport Canada safety standards as set by the Canada Shipping Act. Toronto and all regions in Canada have seen a growing number of non-compliant vessels and operators advertising yacht charter/rental services without proper licensing and inspection by Transport Canada. Over the last few years, there have been a number of fatalities as a direct result of non-compliant operators. Transport Canada continues to investigate all non-compliant operators and acts accordingly with education and enforcement.
The Passenger & Commercial Vessel Association (www.pcvacanada.ca) promotes the general welfare of the passenger and commercial vessel industry and encourages excellence in safety aboard vessels of the PCVA membership.

Contact:

Media
Cap’t Howie Colt
Founder/President Gone Sailing Adventures
Vice President, PCVA
hcolt@gosailto.com
416 529 4361

PCVA
Jill Hicks
Executive Director, PCVA
Jill@pcvacanada.ca
647 801 3509

Howard Colt
PCVA
+1 416-240-0202
hcolt@gosailto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Toronto Marina Cracks Down on Illegal Charter Boats

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more