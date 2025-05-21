Eleven Barton Gilman Attorneys Selected as 2025 Professional Excellence in Law Honorees by Rhode Island Monthly

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that eleven of its attorneys have been selected as 2025 Professional Excellence in Law honorees by Rhode Island Monthly. This distinction highlights the state's leading legal professionals, selected based on peer recognition and notable professional achievements.

The selection process involves comprehensive peer evaluations, assessments of professional standing, and data gathered by an independent survey and research firm. The complete list of honorees will be featured in a special section of the June 2025 issue of Rhode Island Monthly.

The recipients for this year include:

Stephen Adams, Education

Rui P. Alves, Adoption, Marital and Family Law

Angela L. Carr, Medical Malpractice Defense

Francis A. Connor III, Arbitration and Mediation

Derek M. Gillis, Appellate Law

Timothy J. Groves, Education

W. Parish Lentz, Wills, Trusts & Estates

Andrew M. Lynch, Medical Malpractice Defense

Zachary K. Lyons, Immigration Law

Sheri L. Pizzi, Medical Malpractice Defense

Matthew R. Plain, Education

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman (bglaw.com) serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, MA, Providence, RI, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Milford, CT, and Fairfield, NJ offering legal services in over twenty-five service areas, including including education law, employment, medical malpractice and aging services defense, professional liability defense, insurance coverage and bad faith litigation, product liability and general liability, business and commercial litigation, as well as immigration, family law, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation, intellectual property and real estate. Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Barton Gilman achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status in 2023. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Women-Led Law Firms, BridgeTower Media’s 2024 Best Places to Work: Law Firms List, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.

