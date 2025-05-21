Hallie Marie Delivers a Haunting Folk Meditation on Post-Breakup Silence with 'Pure (Don’t You Still Remember?)'

Cover art for "Pure (Don't You Still Remember Me?)"

New single channels Sufjan Stevens-esque vulnerability with ethereal harmonies and raw emotional clarity

It can be a jarring experience going from being super intimate and vulnerable with someone, to not interacting with them at all. It’s a different kind of heartbreak..” — Hallie Marie

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging folk singer-songwriter Hallie Marie unveils her soul-stirring new single “Pure (Don’t You Still Remember?)” - a poignant meditation on the emotional fallout after a deep romantic connection unravels into silence. With intimate storytelling and a vocal performance that builds from fragile to transcendent, the track captures the ache of being forgotten by someone who once knew you most intimately.

Rooted in a minimalist acoustic guitar foundation, “Pure (Don’t You Still Remember?)” gradually blossoms into a layered, atmospheric soundscape where Hallie's voice becomes its own choir. The song evokes the sonic intimacy of artists like Sufjan Stevens—airy, introspective, and rich with harmonic depth—creating a space where the listener feels both the heartbreak and the lingering hope for gentleness after love fades.

Lyrically, Hallie navigates the spiraling thoughts that follow this kind of quiet ending: “Now you won’t even look at me, am I nothing to you?” she sings, searching for clarity in the void. Lines like “If you only see a woman as Mary the virgin or Mary the other… you should take a look at your hands” confront the emotional residue of being idealized, desired, and then dismissed—without closure. “This song was so much fun to record because I got to create a whole choir with just my voice,” she adds. “The way it opens up from a simple guitar and voice melody into a whole atmosphere of different vocal parts is very exciting for me.”

Fresh off the release of her previous singles “Indebted” and “Sanity” - “Pure (Don’t You Still Remember?)” marks a resonant moment in Hallie Marie's evolving artistry—showcasing not only her lyrical honesty, but her ability to turn silence into song.

Hallie Marie is a multifaceted artist who beautifully balances light and shadow in her work. With an intellectually curious spirit, she dives deep into the complexities of human emotions, crafting music that resonates with listeners on many levels — from the highs of love and joy to the depths of melancholy. Drawing inspiration from artists like Sufjan Stevens, Billy Joel, and Phoebe Bridgers, Hallie’s sound blends pop, rock, and folk influences, creating a genuine connection through heartfelt lyrics and relatable storytelling.

Collaborating with the Denver-based band Direville, Hallie Marie has already begun to make her mark on the music industry with popular releases “Sympathy” and “Free Spirit”, among others. Now branching out on her own, her solo music endeavors combine poetic mystical imagery with direct and casual insight derived from raw life experience.

Embracing the beauty of authenticity and connecting with each of us at our core, Hallie invites her audience into her world, sharing not just her music but also her creative process — writing, arranging, and recording — along with the benefit of what she has learned through struggle and resilience. She aims to connect deeply with her listeners, sharing meaningful ideas that resonate long after the music ends.

