Hope for Stomach Cancer Takes the National Stage at ASCO 2025

Hope for Stomach Cancer amplifies patient voices and drives awareness at the nation’s leading oncology conference, ASCO 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Stomach Cancer, a national nonprofit leading awareness, education, and advocacy efforts for stomach and gastroesophageal cancers, will take a prominent role at the 2025 ASCO® Annual Meeting—the world’s largest oncology conference, drawing over 40,000 researchers, clinicians, and advocates from around the globe. Held in Chicago, Illinois, from May 30 to June 3, the event marks a milestone for the organization and the stomach cancer community at large.

For the first time, Founder and Executive Director Aki Smith will speak from the ASCO stage on Saturday, May 31, participating in a case-based panel on esophageal cancer. Her remarks will spotlight urgent needs in early detection, equitable access to care, and integrating the patient voice in treatment planning.

“Bringing the gastroesophageal cancer patient voice directly into the clinical conversation at ASCO is long overdue,” said Smith. “Our stories are powerful—and essential to shaping smarter, more compassionate care.”

ASCO Session Details

Title: Esophageal Cancer: Current Standards in an Ever-Changing Treatment Landscape

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM CDT

Location: Hall D1 | Also available via livestream

More info here

Visit Hope for Stomach Cancer at Booth #13000

From May 31 to June 2, Hope for Stomach Cancer will exhibit in the Advocacy Pavilion at Booth #13000, offering educational resources, sharing program initiatives, and amplifying real stories from patients and caregivers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with four inspiring patient advocates who are reshaping the narrative around stomach and gastroesophageal cancers:

Mahathi Vojjala – A Ph.D. student in epidemiology diagnosed with stage 2 stomach cancer at age 31. She merges her professional expertise with personal experience to advocate for recurrence prevention through immunotherapy.

Watch her story: “Hopeful for Recurrence Prevention with Immunotherapy at Stage 2” https://youtu.be/-iBGmwfWS2A



June Sweat – Her daughter Jewell passed away from gastric cancer in late 2020, just 10 months after diagnosis. June now shares her family's story to raise awareness and drive change.

Watch Jewell’s story: YouTube Link https://youtu.be/Sl7EgZ3LKUU



Irasema Chavez – A survivor of stomach cancer, breast cancer, and a recurrence of stomach cancer before age 40—all without a known genetic mutation.

Watch: “Breast Cancer After 2x Stomach Cancer: Irasema Chavez” https://youtu.be/qXnvxuN5Ftk



Uroosa Khalid – Diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer at age 27 after years of misdiagnosis, Uroosa shares her powerful journey through surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy.

Watch: “Stage 4 Stomach Cancer at 27 Years Old” https://youtu.be/ZLDX1vAwxF4

PeerView CME Symposium – Live & Virtual

Hope for Stomach Cancer is proud to partner with the PeerView Institute for Medical Education for a CME-accredited symposium titled:

“Targeting Emerging Pathways in Gastric and GEJ Cancers”

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM CDT

Format: In-person in Chicago and virtual

Featuring top experts including Dr. Zev Wainberg, Dr. Yelena Janjigian, and Prof. Markus Moehler, the session will explore novel treatment strategies targeting HER2, CLDN18.2, and TIGIT pathways.

Register: https://bit.ly/Gastric-T

See the Movement. Join the Mission.

Hope for Stomach Cancer’s presence at ASCO 2025 represents a bold step forward in elevating one of the most underrepresented cancer communities. From the mainstage to the exhibit floor, the organization is advancing a powerful agenda centered on advocacy, equity, and patient experience.

Visit Booth #13000 to hear the stories, access resources, meet advocates, and discover how to join the movement to transform care for stomach and gastroesophageal cancer patients.

Watch Our ASCO Video:

See what ASCO means to our community in this behind-the-scenes video: “A Day in the Life of a Patient Advocate – ASCO Booth.”



About Hope for Stomach Cancer

Hope for Stomach Cancer bridges the gap between research and patient care by providing education, support, and advocacy to patients, caregivers, and survivors. Through national campaigns, legislative partnerships, and patient-centered programming, the organization is building a future where stomach and gastroesophageal cancers are detected earlier, treated more effectively, and no longer ignored. Learn more at http://www.StoCan.org

A Day in a Life of a Patient Advocate - ASCO Booth

