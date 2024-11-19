Hope for Stomach Cancer Achieves 87% Charity Navigator Score Amid Rapid Growth

Hope for Stomach Cancer, founded by Aki Smith, is proud to announce a new Charity Navigator score of 87%

Just today, our score was refreshed to reflect the improvements we’ve made. This new rating demonstrates the progress we’ve achieved as we continue to grow.” — Aki Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer.

"Just today, our score was refreshed to reflect the improvements we’ve made," said Aki Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Hope for Stomach Cancer. "While we previously had a lower score due to challenges during our transition to a full 990 tax form, this new rating demonstrates the progress we’ve achieved as we continue to grow."

The organization’s rapid growth and expanded programming have been a learning experience, offering valuable insights into operational improvements.

"This score reflects not only where we are but also where we’re headed," Smith added. "We’re already planning additional steps for 2025 to strengthen our impact and ensure we serve with the highest standards of excellence and transparency."

Hope for Stomach Cancer remains dedicated to empowering patients, caregivers, and survivors through education, advocacy, and resources designed to improve outcomes and quality of life.

