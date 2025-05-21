Griffin Dermatology Proudly Introduces The Nordlys® Light & Bright™ Treatment To Their Practice

Griffin Dermatology Announces the Addition Of The Candela Nordlys To Their Practice The Award Winning Candela Nordlys Device

Griffin Dermatology is excited to announce the addition of the Nordlys®system, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice.

Our team is dedicated to offering the latest innovations in skincare and beauty, and the Nordlys device represents a significant advancement in laser technology.” — Molly Griffin, M.D.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Griffin Dermatology is excited to announce the addition of the cutting-edge Nordlys device to their office, further elevating their commitment to providing exceptional aesthetic treatments. The award-winning Nordlyssystem is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC. Griffin Dermatology is now incorporating this system into its state-of-the-art practice.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright™ treatment . Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of a highly selective form of intense pulsed light (IPL) to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body’s own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment or vascularity. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging. Because a non-ablative laser is used, the downtime is low.“Our team is dedicated to offering the latest innovations in skincare and beauty, and the Nordlys device represents a significant advancement in laser technology,” said Molly Griffin, M.D., owner of Griffin Dermatology. "With this new addition, we can deliver even more effective, safe, and comfortable treatments tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients," she added.For more information on Nordlys system treatments or Griffin Dermatology, visit https://www.griffinderm.net/ or call 310-255-0221.About Griffin DermatologyGriffin Dermatology, based in Santa Monica, CA, believes that a doctor and patient become a team for treating an individual's dermatology needs. Their physicians spend most of their time listening to understand your concerns and responding with the best treatment options for you. With the help of their professional staff, they also follow up to make sure that general pain is relieved, problems are resolved and your health improves.They also want their patients to be informed about skin problems and treatments, because informed patients make better decisions about their health and well-being. That is why they’ve included an extensive section on their website covering the full array of topics associated with dermatology and dermatological diagnoses and treatments. They encourage you to look through these pages whenever you have an interest or concern about your skin needs and care.

