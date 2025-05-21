OEM Now Accepting SPIRE IV Grant Applications

Salem, OR—The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has announced that the State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) Grant is open for applications—providing critical emergency preparedness equipment to local governments and other eligible recipients.

All application packages must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025. Applicants should ensure they review materials well in advance, as letters of support from partnering agencies are required.

Applicants in previous years have used the grant to purchase things like generators, sand bagging machines and search and rescue vehicles. This equipment can then be used by the local jurisdiction or lent to other jurisdictions during disaster response.

Applicants can visit the OEM SPIRE webpage to access:

The SPIRE Application Form

SPIRE Guidance and Application Instructions, including the Equipment List

Anticipated Equipment Specifications

SPIRE Evaluation Criteria

Application form for review team members

Funding for SPIRE grants is made available through bond sales by the state. Applications will be evaluated within regional, Tribal, and urban search and rescue (USAR) categories to ensure fair distribution of equipment. This process is designed to address capability gaps identified through the Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (THIRA)/State Preparedness Report (SPR), ensuring representation from all disciplines and regions in decision-making and guaranteeing that awarded equipment has the greatest impact.

"The SPIRE Grant plays a critical role in strengthening emergency preparedness across our state," OEM Director Erin McMahon said. "By equipping local governments and response teams with the tools they need, we’re ensuring Oregon communities can respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies. We encourage eligible applicants to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their emergency response capabilities."

