Kick Off Summer in California’s Hidden Gem: Top 5 Things to Do in Encinitas Over Memorial Day Weekend

Little moments, big memories. Memorial Day fun on the shores of Encinitas.

From surfing lessons and beach bonfires to coastal bike rides and local eats, Encinitas offers the ultimate Memorial Day weekend getaway.

Whether you're catching waves, enjoying a beachside BBQ, or soaking in the sunset to celebrate the weekend, our community welcomes visitors to experience the best of California’s coastal charm.” — Carol Knight, Director of Visit Encinitas

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Memorial Day Weekend, escape to one of California’s best-kept secrets—Encinitas, a vibrant coastal town with deep roots in classic Highway 101 beach culture. Named one of the world’s best surf towns, Encinitas is the ideal destination for travelers looking to enjoy sun, surf, and seaside charm over the holiday.To help visitors make the most of their stay, Visit Encinitas has curated a list of the Top 5 Things to Do in Encinitas this Memorial Day Weekend:1. Hit the Beach:With six miles of picturesque Pacific coastline, Encinitas boasts some of Southern California’s top beaches, including Beacon’s, Grandview, Stone Steps, Moonlight State Beach, and the legendary Swami’s. Perfect for surfing, sunbathing, or family picnics.2. Learn to Surf:Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned surfer, local surf schools like Concept Surf Shop, Progressive Surf Academy, and Leucadia Surf School offer top-notch lessons and equipment. Surf enthusiasts can also check out deals at Encinitas Surfboards and Hansen Surfboards’ Annual Memorial Day Weekend Tent Sale.3. Enjoy a Beach Bonfire & BBQ at Moonlight Beach:A favorite among families, Moonlight Beach features shaded picnic areas, volleyball courts, fire pits, modern restrooms, and beach access ramps. Seasonal concession stands offer everything from tacos to coffee.4. Explore by Bike:Take in the ocean breeze with a scenic bike ride along the historic Highway 101. From Leucadia to Cardiff, visitors can discover local cafes, shops, and beachside stops along this bike-friendly route.5. Eat, Drink & Shop Local:Downtown Encinitas is a walkable haven for foodies and shoppers alike. Enjoy gourmet tacos at The Taco Stand, handcrafted cuisine at Vigilucci’s or Altier Manna, and sunset cocktails at Vaga Restaurant and Bar inside the luxurious Alila Marea Beach Resort.On Memorial Day at 3:00 PM local time, Visit Encinitas encourages all visitors and residents to participate in the National Moment of Remembrance—a one-minute pause to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.Whether you’re a longtime local or first-time visitor, Encinitas offers the perfect blend of natural beauty, laid-back vibes, and meaningful moments to kick off your summer. For more information on Memorial Day Weekend events and planning your next trip, visit www.visitencinitasca.com About VISIT ENCINITAS:Visit Encinitas is your go-to resource for visitors and locals alike to discover all that this unique seaside town has to offer. From the hot surf spots, beautiful beaches, wellness and yoga retreats and hiking trails to the vibrant art scene, eclectic boutiques, craft breweries and delectable eats, Visit Encinitas offers a comprehensive in-depth look into our five unique communities. www.visitencinitasca.com , where you can explore, discover and fall in love with Encinitas – one click at a time!The Encinitas Visitors Center, located at 535 Encinitas Blvd. Suite 116, in Encinitas, California, has knowledgeable staff available to answer questions, provide area maps and directions, and to let people know about current happenings and the best things to see and do in the city.# # #Media Contact:Laura Charlton (formerly Johnson)pr@visitencinitas.com760-450-7749 cell

